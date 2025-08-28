treating The Mossbacks terribly.

Known Issues Russian language has not been updated past Fern/Rhode in Animus.



English is the only language past the Mossbacks.



New Content Avocado is now accessible in The Clash.



Fern now has a new hurt animation.



Fern now has a new disintegrate animation.



animation. Avocado now has a new hurt animation.



Avocado now has a new disintegrate animation.



animation. Avocado now has multiple routes in The Clash as detailed below.



We didn't visit Judgement.



-> We hurt Avocados feelings.



--> We tell a mean joke.



--> We tell a flat joke.



--> We tell a nerdy joke.



--> We tell a punderful joke.



--> We tell no joke.



-> We became friends with Avocado



--> We tell a mean joke.



--> We tell a flat joke.



--> We tell a nerdy joke.



--> We tell a punderful joke.



--> We tell no joke.



We visited Judgement.



-> We didn't make things right with Avocado.



-> We made things right with Avocado.



--> We have the Factus.



--> We committed bed crimes.



Bug Fixes There is no longer a softlock when talking to Terry in The Clash on a specific Guardian route.



route. Menus now work correctly in windowed mode on some Linux flavors.



Fixed a minor PTBR translation error in The Tower.



A crash no longer occurs if you somehow fight Rhode with an axe.



Bug Reporting Please report any issues on our official Discord at https://discord.gg/piratesoftware



There is a channel called #heartbound-ticket where you can report stuff!



Include a screenshot, it makes things much easier to fix!



Upcoming Content The rest of Animus (Chapter 3) is being actively developed.



This ones a bit late as I went on vacation for the first time in years.Hope you enjoy the new stuff!This is the monthly update build for August. It focuses on adding storyline to The Clash in the form of a number of routes for Avocado. As always, writing is the lions share of work left in the game. It takes time but I will keep releasing monthly updates until it is done.You can reach The Clash byIf you're having trouble finding this section of the game reach out on the official Discord and talk to people in the #Heartbound channel. You can reach this channel by selecting the Heartbound role under #channels-and-roles. There are a ton of routes so it can be unwieldly to find specific areas at times.