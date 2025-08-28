 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19765812 Edited 28 August 2025 – 05:52:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Chickens!

• I forgot to mention, cauldron is now locked behind some buff quests.

• If you have save migration issues, switch to the unstable branch on steam to import your old save.

• Extended the Cauldron window to be 6 slots wide.

• Animations now speed up with task speed!

• Added the next 5 tiers of Resource Tiers.

• Crafted items have no bonus, are set to max tier background and listed as "Crafted" in the items panel.

• Fixed a bug where dice wasn't working properly.

