本次的遊戲更新內容如下：
【新增】公會擊殺新增目前預估可獲得預覽
NPC:麥長兌(長陽城127,265)
【新增】商城新增月狼福袋II
【新增】庶人幫新增廣播小王(瘋狗王、警備蛇王、丐狀元)
【預告】暑期簽到活動兌換至9/3維護後下線)
