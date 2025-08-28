 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19765795 Edited 28 August 2025 – 05:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

本次的遊戲更新內容如下：

【新增】公會擊殺新增目前預估可獲得預覽

NPC:麥長兌(長陽城127,265)

【新增】商城新增月狼福袋II

【新增】庶人幫新增廣播小王(瘋狗王、警備蛇王、丐狀元)

【預告】暑期簽到活動兌換至9/3維護後下線)

Changed files in this update

Windows Traditional Chinese Depot 1920771
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link