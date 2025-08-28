This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Female attack power reduced to 50% of male levels

Enemy females also have their attack power set to 50% of males,

the number of invaders has been reduced to 70% of previous.

The gender ratio of invaders is now: 3 males to 1 female.

This change makes it a viable strategy for women to remain off the battlefield, while men receive specialized training and take on combat roles.

Reducing female attack power makes the functional division between genders more pronounced.

This is not an imbalance—under the current game design, women are already more valuable due to their ability to bear children, and since population growth is critically important, women are prioritized (for example, when acquiring slaves, female captives are currently preferred).

Therefore, reducing female combat effectiveness is actually a balancing decision. It opens up a new strategic path: prioritizing the growth of the male population to strengthen overall combat power.

In reality, we could further reduce female carrying capacity or add pregnancy-related debuffs, but we've chosen not to implement these for now in order to keep gameplay more comfortable.

This change also lays important groundwork for the future emergence of class-based and family-centered societies. Due to biological differences, education, and upbringing, individuals will gradually diverge in capabilities—leading to social specialization. This divergence is a necessary factor in the formation of social structures and class divisions.

For example, because women are less suited to violence, having them retreat into domestic roles within the household becomes a natural in-game choice. Of course, historically, this has often involved oppression too.

This reflects the dialectical materialism—a concrete example of contradiction theory.

Contradiction: Biological differences between genders + an external environment of violent competition



Development through contradiction: Women enter domestic roles, face oppression, but are also spared from direct violent conflict.

Unity within contradiction: Women support men, and the society as a whole gains greater external competitiveness.

We will continue to adjust based on your feedback. Your input is invaluable—thank you for pushing us forward. We appreciate it.

This change marks another small step forward in roadmap:

Animal Stats Adjustment:

Animal attack power reduced by 50%.

This weakens the combat effectiveness of your own animals,

but also makes hunting significantly easier.

Animal health regeneration slowed:

Previously, health recovered fully in about 3 hours—now it takes approximately 1 day.

Other Optimizations:

Added sorting options and gender display to the leader appointment UX.

Visual improvements to headwear for male leaders and followers (art update).

before：

after：

Other bug fixes: