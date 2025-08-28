Hello everyone!

Thanks to your incredible support, we’re excited to announce the release of Version 2.0 – the Official Release of RPG Developer Bakin!



Since the launch of Early Access in October 2022, your warm encouragement and constructive feedback have guided us every step of the way.

The entire development team would like to express our heartfelt gratitude.

We’ll continue to work hard to improve Bakin, so that it remains a fun and powerful tool for creating games.

Thank you so much for your continued support!

In this update, we’ve introduced a number of exciting new features.

You can now enable "dual wielding", allowing characters to equip weapons in both hands.

We’ve also added item unlock level settings, letting you specify what level is required before an item can be used.

In the layout tool, scrollbars can now be applied to menus, and variables can be used as parameters for special formats—giving you even more freedom when designing UI screens.

And we're also releasing Localization Toolkit, a paid DLC that enables text and resource localization so you can switch languages from a single build.

This DLC isn’t just for localization—it’s also a powerful tool for editing in-game text. Be sure to check it out!

Now, let’s take a closer look at the new features introduced in this update!

New & Improved Features in Ver. 2.0



■ Add/Remove Equipment Slots

You can now freely add or remove equipment slots.

Characters can equip up to two weapons (one can be shared with a shield), head and body armor, and now a new leg slot.

Accessories can be equipped without limit.

This means dual wielding is now possible—plus, yes, you can equip 10 rings at once if you like!

■ Item Unlock Level Settings

The “Usable Items” section for characters and classes has been revamped to allow item restrictions and unlock levels.

You can now create items like:

-A holy sword that becomes equippable at level 10

-A spellbook that only becomes usable when a class reaches level 20

■ Scrollbars in Menu Containers

You can now add scrollbars to menu containers.

This makes it easier to display long lists—such as many items or skills—using a scrollable view instead of switching between pages.

■ Use Variables in Special Formats

You can now specify variables or array variables as parameters in special formats.

For example, you can write: \\partyclasslevel\[\\$\[VariableName]].

This makes dynamic text display even more flexible and powerful.

■ Improved 3D Resource Import/Delete Dialog

When importing or deleting 3D resources, you can now view a list of the assets included and select which ones to import or remove individually.

■ Tag List for Easy Tag Management

When adding tags, you can now choose from a list of existing tags.

Descriptions can also be added to each tag, making it easier to organize and reuse them.

■ Debug Window Improvements

We’ve added a new "Variable Monitor" tab to the debug window, which displays variables used in the current scene in a tree structure.

We’ve also added a filter to the "Event Monitor" for easier navigation.

■ Dark Theme

A dark theme is now available for the tool UI!

Enjoy a more comfortable look for extended development sessions.

■ Localization Toolkit (Paid DLC)

We're also releasing a paid DLC that adds a powerful localization tool plugin.

This allows you to localize not only in-game text but also graphics, sound resources, and more by language—all from a single build.

Edits made using this tool are directly reflected in the project data, making it incredibly useful not only for localization but also for efficient text editing during game development.

For details on other update contents, please check the online manual or go to "Update Log" in the "Info & Tips" section of Bakin's Top Menu.



We hope this update helps you create even more amazing games.

Take advantage of the new features and bring your world to life!

