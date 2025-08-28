 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19765660 Edited 28 August 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a parsing error in Polish localization that prevented talking to Crow

  • Fixed some collision issues that allowed getting out of the environment

  • Fixed some issues with Taffy falling when being pulled and saving in that position

  • Fixed the Gecku store cat not looking at the player

  • Fixed the player getting stuck in the sneak state after a sneak to pounce

  • Improved camera collision during conversations

  • Updated some sound effects

  • Added an on-screen keyboard for Steamdeck when using the customizer

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 1177981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link