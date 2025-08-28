Fixed a parsing error in Polish localization that prevented talking to Crow
Fixed some collision issues that allowed getting out of the environment
Fixed some issues with Taffy falling when being pulled and saving in that position
Fixed the Gecku store cat not looking at the player
Fixed the player getting stuck in the sneak state after a sneak to pounce
Improved camera collision during conversations
Updated some sound effects
Added an on-screen keyboard for Steamdeck when using the customizer
Small Update for August 27th
