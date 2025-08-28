Fellow Magnates, after years of building, tweaking, and polishing together, the grand day is finally about to arrive - Hotel Magnate is officially checking out of Early Access and opening its doors for full release! In this update, we’re unveiling our launch date and brand-new trailer, showing off a huge lighting upgrade to make your hotels shine brighter than ever, sharing a roundup of fixes and quality-of-life improvements, and teasing what’s next for Hotel Magnate at 1.0 and beyond. Let’s roll out the red carpet!



Mark Your Calendars: Hotel Magnate 1.0 Arrives!

Magnates, we’re thrilled to announce that Hotel Magnate is exiting Early Access on 23 September! We will be launching with a big Launch Discount, so make sure to Wishlist if you haven't already!

This is our long-promised 1.0 milestone, meaning the major features we set out to deliver are in the game.

To celebrate, we’ve cut a new trailer that better reflects the current state of Hotel Magnate, from cosy lobby nooks to bustling back-of-house chaos. If you can share the trailer to spread the word and help us give 1.0 the grand opening it deserves!

While we’re reaching 1.0, our journey isn’t over: post-launch updates and fresh content are absolutely on the itinerary. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. Your feedback, bug reports, creativity, and patience have shaped this game in countless ways. We genuinely couldn’t have done it without you.



Your Hotels, But Brighter: A Major Lighting Overhaul

Your hotels are about to glow up, literally. We’ve drastically improved lighting and overall visuals by adding lights to many objects across the game, which makes spaces feel richer, warmer, and more alive whether you’re designing a luxe suite or a humble hallway. In the past we ran into engine limitations that held us back here, but after a lot of tinkering and a few clever workarounds, we’ve found a strong middle ground that brings a big visual boost without blowing out performance. As always, please let us know if you see anything odd with lights or experience major performance issues so we can keep tuning.

Polish and Improvements

We’ve shipped a handy batch of polish to help smooth things out before 1.0. UI scaling behaves far better on larger resolutions, wall-mounted objects should now snap correctly, and you’ll find a new toggle to turn Camera Blur on or off to suit your preference. We’ve also overhauled the Game Settings menu, adding new options (including Input settings) to make customising your experience quicker and clearer.



A quick note for our Mac Magnates: we’re still wrestling with our Mac build. Our engine removed cloud builds for our version, so we’re setting up a manual build machine and sourcing a suitable Apple workstation. It’s not the glamour side of game dev, but we’re on it and will keep you updated.

1.0: What’s Being Worked On?

Ahead of 1.0 we’re working on a few things like Steam Achievements and Cloud Saves, so your milestones feel great to earn and your progress travels with you. Alongside that, we’re working on improved career mode quests and tutorial as well as continuing a big pass on performance and bug fixes to keep everything running smoothly as more Magnates join the fun. And yes, we’ve got our eyes on adding more decorative furniture to broaden your styling toolkit; that said, stability and performance come first, so expect those décor drops after the core tune-ups land.

A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Magnates

Thank you, Magnates. The road from Early Access to 1.0 has been long and occasionally bumpy, but your support, ideas, and encouragement have kept us going. As a small gesture of appreciation, we lowered the price of Hotel Magnate in June, and we’ll also be running a generous launch discount when we hit 1.0. If you’ve been waiting to build the hotel of your dreams (or to upgrade your existing empire), 23 September is your day, so if you haven't already make sure to Wishlist!.

See you at check-in,

— The Hotel Magnate Team 🧳✨



Don't forget to join us on our Discord, where you can chat with fellow fans and the devs!