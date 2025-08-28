Eleven years ago, on September 4, 2014, Star Conflict was officially released. Since then, the world of the project has changed significantly. For eleven years, pilots have been fighting each other in PvP battles, completing assignments in PvE missions, and exploring Open Space.

During this time, new fighters, frigates, and destroyers joined the game’s fleet. New weapons and modules have been developed. New locations have been discovered.

Over the past year, many unique ships have been introduced into the game. “Helios” borrowed the modularity of destroyers, equipping itself with upgrades that expand its capabilities, and its unique weapons allowed it to control the battlefield like never before. “Psiloi” flew into the space battlefields with a unique special module that summons powerful propulsion systems. “Bashe” inherited the flexibility of “Salamander”, but in the form of a destroyer. “Persei-8” brought a bit of nostalgia, along with formidable capabilities of a tackler. “Drag'Thir” has shown that Ellydium continues to create exceptional ships based on crystallid technology. “Hellas” expanded the line of classic-looking ships, alongside “Bark-2”. “Amber” demonstrated the power of stationary tacklers. “Exorcist” helped bring enemies out of the shadows with its unique special module. Finally, “Cinquedea” has found its way to some pilots who are now looking for the best ways to use this ECM interceptor.

Over the past year, modes such as “Orion’s belt” and “Beetle in the Anthill” have become available in Custom Battle, allowing players to enjoy themselves in these unique gameplay scenarios. However, some of the fun had to be toned down a bit: “Temple of last hope” had its maximum mission duration cut by 30 minutes.

A few months ago, we launched an experimental monthly rotation of maps and modes for the highest-ranked ships in the PvP Arena. Although the total number of map and mode combinations has been reduced by about 30%, we hope this has helped stabilize the gameplay experience by removing maps and modes that didn't fit well with the current game balance. In the latest rotation, we reduced the number of available maps and modes even further to better shape the optimal gameplay, and the upcoming rotation will offer a similar set of combinations.

Perhaps the biggest event of the year was the “Return of the Precursors” adventure, held in the Open World. Even before it began, we launched “The Frontier Voice” to hint at what you might expect in the near future within the game’s lore. Some things were true, some were meant to confuse, but the intrigue remained until the adventure was announced. Amidst all the hype, the “Atlas” corporation has quietly appeared, a new weapons factory that has already released a whole range of unique equipment. But when the Precursors began their invasion, perhaps no one could have imagined that the entire operation would turn out to be so long, exhausting, and... profitable? Yes, the launch of the adventure was not without flaws: as soon as the “Inverter” became available to visit, players discovered a way to obtain unique powerful ammunition, which was more of a bug that was fixed a little later. The adventure itself contained many assignments that often required knowledge of the game, the plot, or astronomy; sometimes you had to “hunt for pixels” in search of “Enigma”; sometimes you had to hunt for spies... However, we are glad that players decided to work together and solve problems jointly, sharing their findings. We hope that you enjoyed completing the various tasks of the adventure and that their complexity did not bore you!

The UMC announces the Golden battles!

Pilots! The UMC announces the “Golden battles” from September 2 to September 11! Each pilot can earn up to 500 Galactic Standards for winning the battles.

The “Golden battles” will be available until 04:00 GMT on September 11.

Participants will receive the following rewards:

50 Galactic Standards for 5 victories

100 Galactic Standards for 10 victories

150 Galactic Standards for 15 victories

200 Galactic Standards for 20 victories

Good luck in battles, mercenaries!

Festive tasks marathon! “The steadfast steel pilot”

Attention, pilots! The UMC is proud to announce the start of the anniversary tasks marathon. Special assignments prepared by our best agents are waiting for you. This is a unique opportunity to prove your valor and skill by completing exciting missions and receiving valuable rewards.

September 2 — Destroy 11 enemy ships by yourself in the PvP mode while piloting a ship up to rank 10 inclusive.

Reward — Special bonus: +50% experience for 15 battles + 1 day of premium license

September 3 — Restore 500000 points of hull/shield for yourself or your allies in the PvP mode while piloting the ships “Hellas”, “Alligator-C” or “Neuron Zealot”.

Reward — 50 monocrystals + 1 day of premium license

September 4 — Earn 11 “BULLS EYE”, “RUNNING ON VAPOUR” or “PIXEL HUNTER” medals in the PvP mode while piloting a ship up to rank 6 inclusive.

Reward — 2 exceptional seed-chips + 1 day of premium license

September 5 — Complete 3 PvE missions on level higher than 11 with efficiency above 300.

Reward — Special bonus: +50% credits for 15 battles + 1 day of premium license

September 6 — Destroy 11 enemy ships by yourself using a guided torpedo or a cluster missile.

Reward — 40 xenocrystals + 1 day of premium license

September 7 — Deal 500000 damage to enemies in the PvP mode while piloting the ships “Exorcist”, “Dagger V” or “Swift Mk 3”.

Reward — 250 GS

September 8 — Destroy 11 Snooping crystallids in the “Inverter” zone while piloting a ship up to rank 11 inclusive.

Reward — Special bonus: additional loot search attempt for 15 battles + 1 day of premium license

By completing all assignments, you will receive a special reward: a unique title “The steadfast steel pilot”, premium Jericho rank 8 long-range frigate “Langsax”, colourings “Dark star” and “Cavalier of Rivera” and 7 days of premium license!

Festive titles

For the special occasion, we have prepared new unique titles for all pilots. The title you can get depends on the year you first logged into the game.

If you first logged into the game in 2012, you will receive the title “Living Banner” and all titles below it.

If you first logged into the game in 2013–2016, you will receive the title of “Immortal” and all titles below it.

If you first logged into the game in 2017–2019, you will receive the title of “Keeper” and all titles below it.

If you first logged into the game in 2020–2022, you will receive the title of “Hardened” and all titles below it.

If you first logged into the game in 2023–2025, you will receive the title “Fresh blood”

Festive bundles

Celebration bundle №11

“11 years of flying” sticker

“The starry 11” sticker

“Drumsticks” sticker

“11 years in service” sticker

“United fleet” sticker

The following festive bundles have become available in the in-game store:

Festive bundle

Festive bundle №10

Festive bundle №11

Festive bundle №12

Celebration bundle №10

Special anniversary missiles

Among other festive activities, we decided to launch fireworks in the Fringe Sectors, with your help, of course. Now you can admire the fireworks and celebrate in various game modes.

Special achievement available only during the celebration

For the most remarkable players, we have prepared a special achievement, which can only be obtained during the celebration.

Deal damage with a special anniversary missile volley

The mysterious anomaly returns

Pilots, according to UMC intelligence, the operation of seed-chips may still be at risk due to the presence of the Signal.

Excerpt from Dr. Leo Gins' report: "Seed-chips are anisotropic structures by their very nature. To spontaneously destroy such a structure, some internal energy is required. The Signal field provides just that. This is a classic case of a second-order phase jump. The particles that make up the crystal structure of a seed-chip acquire additional accessible states, and a certain quantum process occurs, suggesting that the most probable state is one where the crystal structure is isotropic. The transition to this state leads to the failure of the seed-chip. However, in most cases, this failure is reversible.”

Changes to the “Survival” mode

Attention, pilots!

We are pleased to inform you that a change of teams has been made to the “Survival” mode! Starting from August 28, all pilots will have the opportunity to try out the newest ships and their unique mechanics.

This update will allow you to use exclusive ships that were previously only available after completing certain stages of the battle pass. Now you will have the chance to test their power in real combat conditions.

The ships available in “Survival” mode for the upcoming season:

Guard frigate “Drag'Thir”

Tackler fighter “Amber”

Gunship “Bark-2”

ECM interceptor “Cinqueda”

Customize your ships systems, recruit your crew, and prepare to take on your opponents.

PvP Arena maps rotation

Pilots! Here’s the next iteration of maps and game modes in the “PvP Arena”.

The set of available maps and modes for the high-rank ships in the “PvP Arena” will change according to this table:

Maps Modes Domination Beacon hunt Detonation Team battle 4 lives Devil's Jaw ✓ Pandora anomaly ✓ Dreadnought debris ✓ Destroyed Station ✓ Ice Reef ✓ Eastern Mining Site ✓ Northern Mining Site ✓ The Source ✓ Lava Spines ✓ Threshold ✓ Derelict Stronghold ✓ Ancient Ruins ✓ Sanctuary ✓ Warden Outpost Ruins ✓ Monolith Remains ✓ Alpha-7' Complex ✓ Abandoned Complex Iridium Strand ✓ PB-42 Excavation site №6 “Pilgrim-11” ✓ Depot 15 ✓ Research Center Ice Pits ✓ “Huron” base Terminal D Captain Kidd's anchorage ✓ Foul ground



This rotation will retain the reduced set of available combinations, but will focus on more diverse variations of maps and modes. As in the previous rotation, maps with an emphasis on combat will feature modes that focus on completing mission objectives.

We will keep track of the balance of power in the game and your feedback, and will try to provide the most up-to-date list of maps and modes as part of the next rotation.

New temporary packs in the in-game store

Pilots! From August 28 to September 18, new offers are waiting for you in the in-game store.

The following packs have become available for purchase for galactic standards in the in-game store:

Unknown horizons 1

“Mark Cuvier” portrait

“You’re not my type...” taunt

“Gold Rush” colouring

“Warrior of Light” title

“Seam ripper” decor

50% credits bonus for 30 battles

Unknown horizons 2

“Bron Lamarque” portrait

“A man is judged by the greatness of his enemy” taunt

“Black label” colouring

“Natural born hunter” title

“Nature’s brass knuckles” decor

50% experience bonus for 30 battles

Unknown horizons 3

“Ayla Anning” portrait

“Agents with two zeros have very short lifespans” taunt

“Jackpot” colouring

“Godfather” title

“Ramming skull” decor

50% credits bonus for 30 battles

Unknown horizons 4

“Connor Roulier” portrait

“I don't think the dead care about revenge” taunt

“Armour of god” colouring

“Lord of chaos” title

“Crushing foot” decor

50% experience bonus for 30 battles

Iridescent set 13

“Dark reaper” colour

“Marigold” colour

“Last gloss” colour

“Lifeless grey” colour

“Granite silence” colour

Sticker pack 13