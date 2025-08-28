Welcome to V2.2!





Manipulated by Sound Mysticism, the Twisting Forest is an ever-changing land where no forest stays the same. Inspired by the Fragment's Moonrise Classic map generator, the Twisting Forest is an environment where the map is randomly generated each time you enter it, leading to a completely unique experience as you progress.

Crying out for help, the Songbird Ishnatsu awaits freedom at the very end of the forest. To free him, you'll need to fight through many maps, all leading up to the final fight against Ishnatsu's captor, a secret dragon known only as the Master of Sound.

Welcome to the next major addition to Fragment’s Moonrise, the ever-changing Twisting Forest.





From Okeiri’s World Tree Map, head east to gain access to this new area. After a short journey, you’ll arrive at the entrance.



The Twisting Forest is being manipulated by the wicked Master of Sound, obfuscating the forest. With Okeiri's help, traversing the forest becomes much easier.



Upon entering the Twisting Forest from the Entrance map, the randomized map generation begins. Spawning near a Passageway, your only goal is to search for the next Passageway leading forward. Upon fighting your way through to the next Passageway, the forest continues on, generating a new map with newer and stronger enemies. Eventually, you will discover the first rest area, a place filled with Songbirds.

The Songbirds key you in to their plight; their leader, Ishnatsu, is being held captive. You'll need to continue fighting in order to get closer to where he is being held captive.

As you progress, enemy spawns become much harder. Enemies from all over the Grove can now spawn here. For now, only a single type of enemies is chosen to spawn. Such as, enemies from the Rainforest of Mysticism, or enemies from the Path of Ice.

At the halfway point in the forest is the first boss, the Keeper of Sound. This dragon is capable of dealing rapid damage that is made much more deadly via its Chiming Poison status effect, which slows all effected.

Upon defeating the Keeper of Sound, you are rewarded with an Apprentice of Sound spell alongside a new rest map. Its important to mention at this stage, all rest maps act as checkpoints, containing a World Waypoint to easily return player to the map.

Master of Sound

At long last, the Master of Sound reveals himself. This dragon is much more powerful than the Keeper, capable of casting a rebounding spell, and utilizes a compounding Aura that increases the speed of both himself and the onslaught of corrupted songbirds you will be facing.

And when the Master of Sound is defeated, Ishnatsu may be freed. Upon freeing him, the Tome of Sound he was bound to is now given to the player, and your Apprentices can now advance into Apprentices of Sound.

New Class: Apprentice of Sound





The Apprentice of Sound is a multi-talented spellcaster, capable of inflicting a wide range of status ailments alongside dealing considerable damage when compounded. The Apprentice of Sound can stun, slow, slow attack speed, prevent healing, destroy spells, and prevent spellcasting. That being said, the Apprentice of Sound's most notable ability is that which can reduce a target's resistances. Hidden throughout the Twisting Forest are Spell Amasses, which unlock the various resistance-reducing spells. You'll want to be paying close attention to the orbs out in the Twisting Forest, as one may contain one of these useful new utility spells. Lastly, one of the core auras from Classic makes a return. While Haste has been moved to the Apprentice of Air, War Chanting now becomes available. This increases the attack speed of all nearby allies, making the increased agility capable of a Haste/War combination a very powerful new unit composition.

With all that being said, I hope you look forward to the next major update to the game: the Town of Urs. My current goal is to release a new major environment update every ~2 months.

Thanks for checking out Fragment's Moonrise!