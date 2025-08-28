- WASD Users: You can now press use Left Click to use your skill and Right Click to throw a rock.
- Arrow Key Users: You can now press Z to throw a rock and X to restart the game. The Numpad now also works for math answers.
Adjustments
- The first stage's speed has been adjusted to reduce unavoidable attacks, making the beginning of the game a smoother experience.
- The enemy spawn rate has been slightly decreased.
- Throwable rocks are now indestructible.
Bug Fixes
- An issue preventing arrow key users from swiping water off has been resolved.
Changed files in this update