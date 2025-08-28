 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19765263
Update notes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Added RV Landmark to Swamp Free Hunt Map

  • Minor Swamp Free Hunt Tweaks

  • Reworked Reloading Mechanic – Allows smoother movement during reloads.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed NAV Mesh Issue in Sacred Village – The Fleshhound will no longer get stuck in the courtyard.

  • Fixed Blood Ruby Bug in Sacred Village – Now properly triggers the next stage.

  • Fixed Decals Potentially Vanishing on AMD Hardware

  • Fixed Subtitles Overlapping with Hotbar – Cleaner readability.

  • Fixed Map Issues in Sacred Village – General polish and adjustments.

  • Fixed radio music cutting off when moving too far away

  • Fixed player arms clipping inside the tablet when selecting a weapon

This patch marks another step toward refining the overall experience for both new and returning Hunters. More improvements, polish, and surprises are on the way.

As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!

