Improvements:

Added RV Landmark to Swamp Free Hunt Map

Minor Swamp Free Hunt Tweaks

Reworked Reloading Mechanic – Allows smoother movement during reloads.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed NAV Mesh Issue in Sacred Village – The Fleshhound will no longer get stuck in the courtyard.

Fixed Blood Ruby Bug in Sacred Village – Now properly triggers the next stage.

Fixed Decals Potentially Vanishing on AMD Hardware

Fixed Subtitles Overlapping with Hotbar – Cleaner readability.

Fixed Map Issues in Sacred Village – General polish and adjustments.

Fixed radio music cutting off when moving too far away

Fixed player arms clipping inside the tablet when selecting a weapon

This patch marks another step toward refining the overall experience for both new and returning Hunters. More improvements, polish, and surprises are on the way.

As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!