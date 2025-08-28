 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19765243 Edited 28 August 2025 – 09:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ver. 1.1.2 is now live as of August 28, 2025.

\

Ver. 1.1.2 Fixes\

This update includes the following improvements and fixes:

- Resolved an issue where performing consecutive survival knife attacks to secure food could cause the game to crash under certain conditions.

- Fixed an issue where removing the Crocodile Cap from the Survival Viewer while equipped could cause the game to crash under certain conditions.

- Addressed crashes that could occur when collecting food near a hungry crocodile under certain conditions.

- Corrected an issue where transitioning from a roll into a crawl could cause the character model to float in mid-air.

- Fixed an issue where player movement could become restricted under certain conditions in areas where Intrusion View is used.

- Resolved an issue where the game could crash under certain conditions while in Radio Window.

We’ll share details about upcoming updates as soon as they’re confirmed.

Thank you for your patience and continued support.

