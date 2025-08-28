Hi folks! We have a new Update with some additions to our hub areas!
Highlights
More shops Added:
Flower Shop in Temple District
Bike Shop in Temple District
Sushi Restaurant in Sakurafest
Candlewick Shop in Fivefold Keep
More Building Interiors Added for Temple District and Sakurafest
New Digging Mechanic
New Gardening Mechanic
Giving gifts to certain NPCs can now reward the player with items
Bug Fixes
Additional error handling for corrupted save files
Fixed collision issues in Sakurafest when entering certain buildings
You can check out more details in our Kickstarter Update
Changed files in this update