Hi folks! We have a new Update with some additions to our hub areas!

Highlights

More shops Added: Flower Shop in Temple District Bike Shop in Temple District Sushi Restaurant in Sakurafest Candlewick Shop in Fivefold Keep

More Building Interiors Added for Temple District and Sakurafest

New Digging Mechanic

New Gardening Mechanic

Giving gifts to certain NPCs can now reward the player with items

Bug Fixes

Additional error handling for corrupted save files

Fixed collision issues in Sakurafest when entering certain buildings





You can check out more details in our Kickstarter Update