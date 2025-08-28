 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19765204 Edited 28 August 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! We have a new Update with some additions to our hub areas!

Highlights

  • More shops Added:

    • Flower Shop in Temple District

    • Bike Shop in Temple District

    • Sushi Restaurant in Sakurafest

    • Candlewick Shop in Fivefold Keep

  • More Building Interiors Added for Temple District and Sakurafest

  • New Digging Mechanic

  • New Gardening Mechanic

  • Giving gifts to certain NPCs can now reward the player with items

Bug Fixes

  • Additional error handling for corrupted save files

  • Fixed collision issues in Sakurafest when entering certain buildings



You can check out more details in our Kickstarter Update

Changed files in this update

