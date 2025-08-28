 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19765050 Edited 28 August 2025 – 06:26:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick hotfix that adds some localization that was missed in 116. Keep your eyes peeled for a real update next week. 👁️👁️

ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.

Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.

—Chronosphere Team

