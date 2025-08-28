- Added movement smoothing
- Fixed bug that caused gun shooting to sometimes not work until re-aiming
- Some minor animation/bug fixes
- Fixed issue with achievement popup sometimes cropping text
Bug fixes and movement smoothing
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor fixes and added movement smoothing to fix issues with mouse jitter.
