28 August 2025 Build 19764921 Edited 28 August 2025 – 04:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor fixes and added movement smoothing to fix issues with mouse jitter.

  • Added movement smoothing
  • Fixed bug that caused gun shooting to sometimes not work until re-aiming
  • Some minor animation/bug fixes
  • Fixed issue with achievement popup sometimes cropping text

Changed files in this update

Depot 3045331
