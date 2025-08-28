Hello,

■ Update Version: v0.6.5.7

■ Hotfix Details

🛠️ \[BugFix]

Issue where campfires placed in the world would disappear

There was an issue where campfires placed in the world would disappear after reconnecting.

This problem occurred during the development of internal systems.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.

Campfires that had already been placed in the world before the hotfix could not be restored.

Once again, we apologize for the occurrence of this issue.

We are truly sorry.

From this hotfix onward, campfires will no longer disappear once placed.

Please keep this in mind while playing.

We are continuously working on fixing crashes and errors in the game



