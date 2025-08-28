Launch Patch
Hello everyone! As you guys may have noticed, the version that went live during the game's launch on 08/27/2025 had a bug: after completing Level 9, the game would crash at the end of every level.
This bug has been patched.
We would like to thank you all for your patience and support.
For no more cloudy days,
MadDev
