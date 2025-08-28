 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764594 Edited 28 August 2025 – 14:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! As you guys may have noticed, the version that went live during the game's launch on 08/27/2025 had a bug: after completing Level 9, the game would crash at the end of every level.
This bug has been patched.
We would like to thank you all for your patience and support.

For no more cloudy days,
MadDev

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3937811
