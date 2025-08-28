Quick hotfix that adds some localization that was missed in 116. Keep your eyes peeled for a real update next week. 👁️👁️
ℹ️ The Steam playtest is closed, but anyone who signed up will still have access (for now). If you would like to play, please join our Discord and ask.
Just a reminder that we want to hear your feedback (good or bad) via Discord and Steam Discussions.
—Chronosphere Team
Enter the Chronosphere - Version 117
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3347511
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3347512
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update