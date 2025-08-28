Changes:
- Fixed: The player's icon on the radar was difficult to see, particularly on Steam Deck; the new icon is more visible, and has a shadow to make it easier to pick out.
- Fixed: The player's radar icon didn't rotate to indicate flight direction when radar rotation was disabled, it now does.
- Added: Gamepad controls can now be unmapped in the input options.
Radar & input improvements.
