28 August 2025 Build 19764482 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
- Fixed: The player's icon on the radar was difficult to see, particularly on Steam Deck; the new icon is more visible, and has a shadow to make it easier to pick out.
- Fixed: The player's radar icon didn't rotate to indicate flight direction when radar rotation was disabled, it now does.
- Added: Gamepad controls can now be unmapped in the input options.

