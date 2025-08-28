(๑>◡<๑)✨ New Gameplay: Crafting (Cooking)

・👩‍🍳 Introducing crafting! (Which is cooking) Learn Japanese foods by making them.

・📖 Later updates will include longer descriptions for each dish.

・🍜 Try the first うどん recipe by grabbing randomized ingredients from the container.

・✨ More dishes will be added as items (and player feedback) grow!

(Various items will also be craftable later on)



🎴 New Items

・🥔 3 NEW ITEMS: Potatoes, onions, and cabbages you can eat to heal, or later use in crafting.

・🖼️ New picture in envelope to show the game loop.



🎓 Japanese Learning

・✏️ ALL Hiragana Mnemonics now completed -> Added the last: り、る、れ、ろ、わ、を、ん

・Many JLPT Quizzes in the works.



♻️ Recycle System

・💰 Get cash for burning things like plastic. More to come.



🎮 UI / HUD Improvements

・🆕 New simple and beautiful HUD -> out of your way! Rearranged so everything fits cleanly and low on screen.



💬 Feedback & Community

・📢 Thanks for your ideas via mail, Discord, and YouTube!

・✨ Keep sharing suggestions, your input shapes the game.



またね！

Light :>