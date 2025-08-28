 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19764445 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
(๑>◡<๑)✨ New Gameplay: Crafting (Cooking)
・👩‍🍳 Introducing crafting! (Which is cooking) Learn Japanese foods by making them.
・📖 Later updates will include longer descriptions for each dish.
・🍜 Try the first うどん recipe by grabbing randomized ingredients from the container.
・✨ More dishes will be added as items (and player feedback) grow!
(Various items will also be craftable later on)

🎴 New Items
・🥔 3 NEW ITEMS: Potatoes, onions, and cabbages you can eat to heal, or later use in crafting.
・🖼️ New picture in envelope to show the game loop.

🎓 Japanese Learning
・✏️ ALL Hiragana Mnemonics now completed -> Added the last: り、る、れ、ろ、わ、を、ん
・Many JLPT Quizzes in the works.

♻️ Recycle System
・💰 Get cash for burning things like plastic. More to come.

🎮 UI / HUD Improvements
・🆕 New simple and beautiful HUD -> out of your way! Rearranged so everything fits cleanly and low on screen.

💬 Feedback & Community
・📢 Thanks for your ideas via mail, Discord, and YouTube!
・✨ Keep sharing suggestions, your input shapes the game.

またね！
Light :>

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3764891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link