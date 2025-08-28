(๑>◡<๑)✨ New Gameplay: Crafting (Cooking)
・👩🍳 Introducing crafting! (Which is cooking) Learn Japanese foods by making them.
・📖 Later updates will include longer descriptions for each dish.
・🍜 Try the first うどん recipe by grabbing randomized ingredients from the container.
・✨ More dishes will be added as items (and player feedback) grow!
(Various items will also be craftable later on)
🎴 New Items
・🥔 3 NEW ITEMS: Potatoes, onions, and cabbages you can eat to heal, or later use in crafting.
・🖼️ New picture in envelope to show the game loop.
🎓 Japanese Learning
・✏️ ALL Hiragana Mnemonics now completed -> Added the last: り、る、れ、ろ、わ、を、ん
・Many JLPT Quizzes in the works.
♻️ Recycle System
・💰 Get cash for burning things like plastic. More to come.
🎮 UI / HUD Improvements
・🆕 New simple and beautiful HUD -> out of your way! Rearranged so everything fits cleanly and low on screen.
💬 Feedback & Community
・📢 Thanks for your ideas via mail, Discord, and YouTube!
・✨ Keep sharing suggestions, your input shapes the game.
またね！
Light :>
