August 27th Hotfix
-Fixed the collision's on various floor 1 rooms; bullets didn't believe they existed.
-Cleaned up a bunch of files
-Fixed some problematic ramps that were blocking enemy movements
-Moved the doorway on the spawn room over as it was providing a window into the void.
8/27 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
August 27th Hotfix
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update