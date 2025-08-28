 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764321 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

August 27th Hotfix
-Fixed the collision's on various floor 1 rooms; bullets didn't believe they existed.
-Cleaned up a bunch of files
-Fixed some problematic ramps that were blocking enemy movements
-Moved the doorway on the spawn room over as it was providing a window into the void.

Changed files in this update

