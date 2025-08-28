 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764299 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I moved some of the season 4 checkpoints around, so you won't get spawn killed anymore, in level 7 more than anywhere else.

I also added an option to invert the Y or X mouse axis and I made the "low" graphics settings even lower than they were in order for lower end PCs to get less lag.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2870711
