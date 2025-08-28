 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764229 Edited 28 August 2025 – 03:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Added some bug fixes we didn't notice we forgot in yesterday's update until today!

- Fixed a bug where it was thought you found a scroll in the library when you actually hadn't

- Fixed a bug in Passive route where the door was unlocked to the Forelinian castle before completing the first few quests

In other news, the dubbed voice acted cutscenes for the big Russian translation update are about 80% complete! After the cutscenes are finished being dubbed the focus will be fully on translating the dialogue within the game itself!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 2944091
