Added some bug fixes we didn't notice we forgot in yesterday's update until today!



- Fixed a bug where it was thought you found a scroll in the library when you actually hadn't



- Fixed a bug in Passive route where the door was unlocked to the Forelinian castle before completing the first few quests

In other news, the dubbed voice acted cutscenes for the big Russian translation update are about 80% complete! After the cutscenes are finished being dubbed the focus will be fully on translating the dialogue within the game itself!