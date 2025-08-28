v1.1.16 版本更新说明：
新增
1.新增6个辅助技能
优化
1.缩小伤害跳字的大小
2.搜索功能可搜索数值
3.限制召唤物的攻速，多余的部分转化为增伤
4.移除天赋中召唤物减速的词条
5.修复右键穿戴暗金珠宝没有刷新天赋属性的BUG
6.增强一些弱势技能的伤害系数
