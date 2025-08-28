 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals No Man's Sky
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19764186 Edited 28 August 2025 – 09:32:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v1.1.16 版本更新说明：

新增

1.新增6个辅助技能

优化

1.缩小伤害跳字的大小

2.搜索功能可搜索数值

3.限制召唤物的攻速，多余的部分转化为增伤

4.移除天赋中召唤物减速的词条

5.修复右键穿戴暗金珠宝没有刷新天赋属性的BUG

6.增强一些弱势技能的伤害系数

Changed files in this update

Depot 3612061
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link