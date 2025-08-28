UI/functionality:
-Fixed issue where a non-progression occurred immediately, with LOADING stuck over the Main Menu. (this took a long time to track down...a real nasty bug).
-Fixed issue with choice text at the top being incorrect when choosing 2121 choices. -Removed feature that dimmed previously made choices - this is because in many instances, making the same choice again can result in different results if certain previous earlier choices were different. -Fixed issue with “drop down explanation text” being an erroneous color due to previous 2121 glitching -Fixed issue with an erroneous space before italics (SPECIAL THX to FordGTConcept…) -Fixed 7 Steam achievements from not firing when they should Stream Content (SPOILERS!)
-Dozens of minor logic/grammar blips fixed throughout the story.
-Fixed: some branches in canon continuation #1 that were blocked from leading to an alternate version of #2.
-Added context pop-up descriptions for the pistol Jenkins carries and the "shredder rounds" mentioned throughout.
-Major edit to the scene after killing Jiang during the briefing.
-Fixed: the path where you can avoid the break room and the corridor "defectors" was potentially doubling up a certain block of lines when speaking to Uchida.
-Changed all instances of J.D.S. to JDS.
-The logic/narrative behind the potential fire breaking out in the Computer Core has been improved (and simplified).
-One particular "The Result" ending has been changed: it involved Jenkins getting cancer before dying in a car accident. This scene had several problems pointed out to me (thank you, Ford) and has been revised into something better.
-Had to change an ending that was inaccessible because of a change I made a long time ago (by the security door)
-Cut down and polished a particular scene in the corridors where you're being chased by *actual spoiler*, and it needed to be quicker paced and urgent.
-Due to several logic issues, I changed a particular path where Wheats got blood all over himself. He no longer gets blood on him.
-For one ending in the control room, Motoki catches the team in a lie. There was a fairly major logic issue in this scene that's been resolved + some added polish.
-Polished/cut back on several scenes involving the Harbingers post-shooting Uchida in the leg.
-Fixed two scenes that mentioned Motoki's name before the characters had learned his name.
-Added pop-up tooltip description for Spider-Silk Kevlar (SSK).
-Incorrect use of the word "decimation" three or four times in the story has been changed.
