Dear Operators,We're planning an update on August 28. There will be no downtime, and gameplay and matchmaking will not be affected during the update. If you encounter any issues after the update, try restarting the game to complete the update. If your game client is out of date, you'll need to update to the latest version to log in.The main highlights of this update include:● Warfare ChallengeEvent Time: 8/29 - 9/4Details: We're rolling out some special event modes and challenges. Dive into battlefield challenge missions earn awesome rewards! This week, you can jump into: Siege - Threshold, Ascension, A/D & King of the Hill - Trench Lines.Rewards: Armament Voucher, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Warfare 2x EXP Card (1 Match), large amounts of Skynet Points, Vehicle Appearance: Assault Vehicle - Lifeline.● Supremacy ShowdownEvent Time: 8/29 - 9/4Details: During the event, Saeed and Reis will team up at Layali Grove Radar Station to battle Haavk Blue Eagle helicopters. Defeat them and loot for a chance to get Zero Dam/Brakkesh/Layali Grove Treasure Maps.Rewards: Complete missions to claim Armament Vouchers and Layali Grove Treasure Map Pack x2.● Magical Trash CanEvent Time: 8/29 - 9/4Details: During the event, you'll have a much higher chance of finding current Supply Station exchange items in all the Trash Cans on every map. Keep an eye out for Zero Dam, Brakkesh, and Layali Grove Treasure Maps, too!Rewards: A ton of Armament Vouchers, Layali Grove Treasure Map Pack, large amounts of Skynet Points.● WindfallDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: During the event, log in daily to claim Lucky Supply Packs.Rewards: Random Keycard Copy Pack and Windfall Qixi Supply Pack.● Warfare Weekly SuppliesDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Premium Weapon EXP Tokens, Intermediate Weapon EXP Tokens, and Warfare 2x EXP Cards (1 Match).● Operations Weekly SuppliesDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: Play matches to receive rewards!Rewards: Play matches to earn Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.● Expert ChoiceDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: Just log in to claim your very own SR-25 Marksman Rifle. Then, upgrade and use this specific firearm to complete missions and unlock even more rewards!Rewards: SR-25 Marksman Rifle, Windfall Qixi Supply Pack, Intermediate Weapon EXP Token, Premium Weapon EXP Token, Armament Voucher.● Tekniq Alloy StoreDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: Limited-Time Tekniq Alloy Store.Rewards: Quantum Keys, Armament Vouchers, and Advanced Safe Box 7-Day Access Cards now purchasable with Tekniq Alloys.● Final ScoreDate: 8/29 - 9/4Details: Exchange Warfare points for rewards.Rewards: Earn Warfare points to obtain Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.Event Time: 8/29 - 9/27Event Entry: Enter the "Events" screen and switch to the "Others" tab to find the event entry.Event Details:During the event period, operators can head to the designated entry to participate in a non-repeating draw. The first draw costs only 10 Delta Coins/Delta Tickets.Rewards in the prize pool will not be obtained repeatedly. After obtaining all rewards in a single round, the next round will automatically unlock.When you land the grand prize in any round, you're guaranteed to get one of three 【Bounty Hunter】 series weapon appearances at random. You'll also automatically collect all the other rewards from that round that you haven't snagged yet.Reward Overview: Bounty Hunter series weapon appearances (PTR-32 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun, .357 Revolver Pistol), Charm - Bounty Hunter, Avatar - Bounty Hunter, Calling Card - Bounty Hunter, Spray Paint - Bounty Hunter, TurBrick - Ahsarahn Fantasy, Armament Voucher Set Pack, Premium Weapon EXP Token.● Enhanced cross-platform toggle guidance on Xbox.● Fixed an issue where the M7 Battle Rifle occasionally abnormally fired tactical gear and items.That's it for this update. Thank you all for your attention and support. Happy gaming!