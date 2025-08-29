Are you sure you want to view these images?

They’ve only got one shot to get back on top. Good thing luck is on their side.



It all starts with the slam of a prison door. Four captains from the same Mafia family, the CR:5, are taken out in one fell swoop and left to rot behind bars.

Lucky for them, our hero’s already there.

Gian’s just a run-of-the-mill wiseguy, passing his time doing petty jobs for the family when he’s on the outside and living the lazy life when he’s in the slammer. But those easy days come to an end when he gets word from the boss: if he can break the captains out, Gian will earn a spot at the top of the hierarchy.

Can he pull off a job this big, or is it more than even Gian’s fabled good luck can manage?



Tennenouji's highly acclaimed Lucky Dog 1 is now available in English, fully uncut, on Steam!