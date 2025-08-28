 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764062 Edited 28 August 2025 – 02:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Added a pause system featuring a confirmation popup to prevent accidentally leaving a level.

Finished polishing physics interpolation settings for smoother gameplay.

Various bug fixes and performance improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3819281
