BIGGEST UPDATE



- World Expansion

Now featuring 113 countries to explore – more than double the previous version!

Over 1300 unique stamps to collect, discover, and combine.

- 60 Brand-New Achievements

Test your skills and collection mastery with sixty achievements to unlock.

From beginner milestones to ultimate challenges, there’s always something new to strive for.

- Stamps Like Never Before

Brand new stamp types , levels, and synergies to create powerful combos.

Rare, mystical stamp textures to make your collection shine.

Booster packs containing extremely strong new stamps.

- Transports & Interface

A brand-new visual transport interface .

HUD overhaul with a slick 3D-style effect (without going full 3D).

Added Transport Insurance to make your travels easier.

- The Litte Market

Fresh collectible content.

Stamp duplication options.

Passport to unlock new countries and side quests.

- Reworked Challenge Mode

The Challenge Mode has been completely redesigned!

Inspired by Balatro, you now face the Consulate, which requires you to hit certain scores to progress.

Earn the new currency: Golden Stamps .

Unlock unique and super powerful stamps.

A strategic, satisfying challenge for true collectors!

-A lot of bugs fixed.

This update marks a new era for the game, doubling its content and introducing exciting systems for both veterans and new players.

Are you ready to collect, travel, and face the Consulate? ✈️