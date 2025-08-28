 Skip to content
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19764020 Edited 28 August 2025 – 02:52:36 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BIGGEST UPDATE

- World Expansion

  • Now featuring 113 countries to explore – more than double the previous version!

  • Over 1300 unique stamps to collect, discover, and combine.

- 60 Brand-New Achievements

  • Test your skills and collection mastery with sixty achievements to unlock.

  • From beginner milestones to ultimate challenges, there’s always something new to strive for.

- Stamps Like Never Before

  • Brand new stamp types, levels, and synergies to create powerful combos.

  • Rare, mystical stamp textures to make your collection shine.

  • Booster packs containing extremely strong new stamps.

- Transports & Interface

  • A brand-new visual transport interface.

  • HUD overhaul with a slick 3D-style effect (without going full 3D).

  • Added Transport Insurance to make your travels easier.

- The Litte Market

  • Fresh collectible content.

  • Stamp duplication options.

  • Passport to unlock new countries and side quests.

- Reworked Challenge Mode

The Challenge Mode has been completely redesigned!
Inspired by Balatro, you now face the Consulate, which requires you to hit certain scores to progress.

  • Earn the new currency: Golden Stamps.

  • Unlock unique and super powerful stamps.

  • A strategic, satisfying challenge for true collectors!

-A lot of bugs fixed.

This update marks a new era for the game, doubling its content and introducing exciting systems for both veterans and new players.

Are you ready to collect, travel, and face the Consulate? ✈️

