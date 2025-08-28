 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19764012
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted Dukalis headshot hitbox.
- Fixed an issue where debuffs were not applied to armored monsters until their armor was broken.
- Fixed certain Achievements and Bandit Records not completing properly.
- Bandit Record screen now prioritizes claimable items at the top.
- The Restaurant from Nowhere tutorial will now only be skipped if the host has previously cleared it. This fixes the issue where new players in multiplayer could miss this tutorial. (You can now replay it once more.)
- Removed an AI voice-over that was mistakenly included in Gingko Town mission escape sequences.

