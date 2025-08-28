 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19763860
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Content:

1. Fixed an issue where there was a very small chance of the game freezing during story playback

2. Fixed an issue where some text remained untranslated in the English version

Changed files in this update

Depot 2996001
