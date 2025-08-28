Thanks for being part of Squiggle Football's launch! It's been a wild couple of weeks. Here's the first patch, aimed at addressing the most commonly requested features (input bindings) and issues (semi-broken Endless mode). -- Max.

Input bindings! You can now remap keyboard shortcuts

Controller support!

Layout change: Team Analysis topbar no longer takes up full screen width to provide more room for right-hand panel

Fix bug preventing National League teams from receiving coach bonuses after season 7 or 8

Fix bug that could prevent National League teams from filling their lists after a few seasons

Fix bug that could temporarily halt progress when dismissing all recruits after winning a semi-final

Fix oppo team history showing wrong colours

Fix Magnificence level 10 refusing to unlock

Fix UI import/export issues including displaying wrong save date for Auto-Backups on Windows

Fix link to Steam DLC page

Balance: Opposition team strength scales up more quickly upon winning each successive National flag after your first

Balance: The worst team in each league is now slightly worse, to provide a clear bottom team

Balance: Increase mid-season recruit quality available to National league opposition teams

Balance: Increase internal value of "Unforgiving" (+2 Inno on Delist) from 4 -> 8 (which means it will be paired with 4 lower coach bonus to OFF/DEF/MID)

Balance: Increase internal value of "Decelerate" from 6 -> 8

"Decelerate" can now only be applied once per player

UI changes to prevent enthusiastic clicking / spacebarring from confirming retirement after winning a National League flag

Add comma separator to large score numbers

Allow skipping of Board animations on click / spacebar

Coaches can no longer simultaneously offer both "Inclusive" (+1 Coach option) and "Skeptical" (-1 Coach option)

Add penalty for playing a game with no Gameplan