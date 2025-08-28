Thanks for being part of Squiggle Football's launch! It's been a wild couple of weeks. Here's the first patch, aimed at addressing the most commonly requested features (input bindings) and issues (semi-broken Endless mode). -- Max.
What's New (v25.1.2 -> v25.2.9):
Input bindings! You can now remap keyboard shortcuts
Controller support!
Layout change: Team Analysis topbar no longer takes up full screen width to provide more room for right-hand panel
Fix bug preventing National League teams from receiving coach bonuses after season 7 or 8
Fix bug that could prevent National League teams from filling their lists after a few seasons
Fix bug that could temporarily halt progress when dismissing all recruits after winning a semi-final
Fix oppo team history showing wrong colours
Fix Magnificence level 10 refusing to unlock
Fix UI import/export issues including displaying wrong save date for Auto-Backups on Windows
Fix link to Steam DLC page
Balance: Opposition team strength scales up more quickly upon winning each successive National flag after your first
Balance: The worst team in each league is now slightly worse, to provide a clear bottom team
Balance: Increase mid-season recruit quality available to National league opposition teams
Balance: Increase internal value of "Unforgiving" (+2 Inno on Delist) from 4 -> 8 (which means it will be paired with 4 lower coach bonus to OFF/DEF/MID)
Balance: Increase internal value of "Decelerate" from 6 -> 8
"Decelerate" can now only be applied once per player
UI changes to prevent enthusiastic clicking / spacebarring from confirming retirement after winning a National League flag
Add comma separator to large score numbers
Allow skipping of Board animations on click / spacebar
Coaches can no longer simultaneously offer both "Inclusive" (+1 Coach option) and "Skeptical" (-1 Coach option)
Add penalty for playing a game with no Gameplan
Add text in Feedback directing people to Discord if they have questions that need answers
Issues? Find answers in the Squiggle Discord.
Need backups? You can find your auto-backups in "Options" from the game's main menu.
