 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19763750 Edited 28 August 2025 – 01:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks for being part of Squiggle Football's launch! It's been a wild couple of weeks. Here's the first patch, aimed at addressing the most commonly requested features (input bindings) and issues (semi-broken Endless mode). -- Max.

What's New (v25.1.2 -> v25.2.9):

  • Input bindings! You can now remap keyboard shortcuts

  • Controller support!

  • Layout change: Team Analysis topbar no longer takes up full screen width to provide more room for right-hand panel

  • Fix bug preventing National League teams from receiving coach bonuses after season 7 or 8

  • Fix bug that could prevent National League teams from filling their lists after a few seasons

  • Fix bug that could temporarily halt progress when dismissing all recruits after winning a semi-final

  • Fix oppo team history showing wrong colours

  • Fix Magnificence level 10 refusing to unlock

  • Fix UI import/export issues including displaying wrong save date for Auto-Backups on Windows

  • Fix link to Steam DLC page

  • Balance: Opposition team strength scales up more quickly upon winning each successive National flag after your first

  • Balance: The worst team in each league is now slightly worse, to provide a clear bottom team

  • Balance: Increase mid-season recruit quality available to National league opposition teams

  • Balance: Increase internal value of "Unforgiving" (+2 Inno on Delist) from 4 -> 8 (which means it will be paired with 4 lower coach bonus to OFF/DEF/MID)

  • Balance: Increase internal value of "Decelerate" from 6 -> 8

  • "Decelerate" can now only be applied once per player

  • UI changes to prevent enthusiastic clicking / spacebarring from confirming retirement after winning a National League flag

  • Add comma separator to large score numbers

  • Allow skipping of Board animations on click / spacebar

  • Coaches can no longer simultaneously offer both "Inclusive" (+1 Coach option) and "Skeptical" (-1 Coach option)

  • Add penalty for playing a game with no Gameplan

  • Add text in Feedback directing people to Discord if they have questions that need answers

Issues? Find answers in the Squiggle Discord.

Need backups? You can find your auto-backups in "Options" from the game's main menu.

Changed files in this update

Linux English Depot 1543961
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1543962
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1543963
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link