Major 28 August 2025 Build 19763575 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing Mirage: Ignis Fatuus!

In this update, we are excited to introduce Korean as a supported language!

If you enjoy playing Mirage: Ignis Fatuus thus far, please leave a positive review on Steam. It means a lot to us!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3192391
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3192392
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 3192393
  • Loading history…
