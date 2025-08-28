I'm proud to announce that My Boss is Scaring Me now has achievements!
I apologize for the delay in updating the game to include this feature. I've been thoroughly studying the engine I'm using to ensure it works properly.
I hope you enjoy the update!
Kisses, Basilius
(Flowing Dreams)
ACHIEVEMENTS UPDATE!
