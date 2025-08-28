 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19763572 Edited 28 August 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I'm proud to announce that My Boss is Scaring Me now has achievements!

I apologize for the delay in updating the game to include this feature. I've been thoroughly studying the engine I'm using to ensure it works properly.

I hope you enjoy the update!

Kisses, Basilius
(Flowing Dreams)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3216221
  • Loading history…
