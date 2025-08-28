 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19763557 Edited 28 August 2025 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Made main menu desktop windows' default size slightly bigger because some people didn't realize there was more stuff you can interact with.

-Changing V-sync and framerate in the settings now applies said changes instantly.

-Disabled Scepter minimum use range.

-Fixed level editor bug where Operator Gates (the doors with little mannequins next to them) switched positions occasionally.

-Reduced Operator Gate open/close reaction time to prevent cheesing, and made it so gate panels don't change size on the X-axis.

-You can rotate objects and zoom in/out in level editor using the + and - numpad keys, just in case your mousehweel is broken like mine.

-Steam icon in main menu browser now links to my developer/curator page, it's a bit bare-bones for now but I'll be improving it as time goes on.

-Fixed bug where Scepter occasionally misses an enemy and they stay frozen in a cowering position, now they automatically shatter after a second.

-Tweaked Yellow World boid and Green World humanoid spawn-rates so they're affected by both current framerate AND framerate limit.

Tweaked levels: 2,3, 3-0, 3-1, 5-1, 5-2, 5-3 and 7-2.

Left out a couple bugs, those will be fixed in next patch.

