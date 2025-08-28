Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞



Here's an update of what was changed/added (also sorry this took a bit, there were a few patches I had to do following the mobile release to fix different issues):

Added the ability to make Jam & Jelly out of Berries and Melons. \[picture above] 🍓

Added Search bar to Inventory & Shop

Changed Auto-Seeder to be able to be upgraded, so you can now purchase tiles for it to target. Each of them starts with 4 tiles(in the plus formation as before), which you can now edit auto-seeders to target any tiles as long as they are connected by an adjacent selected tile or the building itself.

Fixed "STORAGE IS EMPTY" and other text in inventory not being translated to other languages

Adjusted save stuff to make it a little safer

Fixed the middle Seed/Building selection UI from staying open above Bottom Menus when opened

Added name popups when hovering over Unlocked stuff in the Progress Unlock Popup.

Stopped allowing camera movement while the Progress Unlock Popup is active.

Fixed upside-down fish

Fixed some Scrollbar issues

Optimized several things

Adjusted how building move works, so you can now just drag buildings to where you want without having to click the building, then the move selector, and an additional click of where it should be placed.

Fixed errors when picking up a fella that is trying to / currently sitting

Adjusted some Tutorials

Added a notification bell button in the bottom left corner, which can be used to disable the normal item notifications. (It will still show the error pop-up type notifications)

Increased size of the building destruction selected building button UI.

Stopped fellas from flipping to the wrong direction when poked.

Stopped the text pop-up from happening when selecting a seed through the Storage tab while overlapping the selected seed/building middle UI

Increased size of the fella upgrade menu

Fixed flip/flopping overlaps of buildings when producing next to each other

Optimized butterflies a little.

Fixed text in transition between menu and farm from extending outside the screen.

Even more optimizations

Added Auto-Seeder tutorial

Fixed one building missing a price