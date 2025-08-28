Hello there, fellow Tiny Terrace enjoyers! 🌿🌱🌞
Here's an update of what was changed/added (also sorry this took a bit, there were a few patches I had to do following the mobile release to fix different issues):
(as of v0.90.715.7876)
🔨Here are some things that I have added/fixed/changed.
Added the ability to make Jam & Jelly out of Berries and Melons. \[picture above] 🍓
Added Search bar to Inventory & Shop
Changed Auto-Seeder to be able to be upgraded, so you can now purchase tiles for it to target. Each of them starts with 4 tiles(in the plus formation as before), which you can now edit auto-seeders to target any tiles as long as they are connected by an adjacent selected tile or the building itself.
Fixed "STORAGE IS EMPTY" and other text in inventory not being translated to other languages
Adjusted save stuff to make it a little safer
Fixed the middle Seed/Building selection UI from staying open above Bottom Menus when opened
Added name popups when hovering over Unlocked stuff in the Progress Unlock Popup.
Stopped allowing camera movement while the Progress Unlock Popup is active.
Fixed upside-down fish
Fixed some Scrollbar issues
Optimized several things
Adjusted how building move works, so you can now just drag buildings to where you want without having to click the building, then the move selector, and an additional click of where it should be placed.
Fixed errors when picking up a fella that is trying to / currently sitting
Adjusted some Tutorials
Added a notification bell button in the bottom left corner, which can be used to disable the normal item notifications. (It will still show the error pop-up type notifications)
Increased size of the building destruction selected building button UI.
Stopped fellas from flipping to the wrong direction when poked.
Stopped the text pop-up from happening when selecting a seed through the Storage tab while overlapping the selected seed/building middle UI
Increased size of the fella upgrade menu
Fixed flip/flopping overlaps of buildings when producing next to each other
Optimized butterflies a little.
Fixed text in transition between menu and farm from extending outside the screen.
Even more optimizations
Added Auto-Seeder tutorial
Fixed one building missing a price
Mobile Specific Changes Below(in case you own that version)
Fixed the Building destruction selection area being dragged while zooming
Two-finger camera moving added for while tools or certain things that require dragging are active.
Bottom Bar moved up a little
Building Destruction UI size increased
The game now overrides the phone's default Sleep mode when open.
Added mobile-specific variations of tutorials
A double 3-finger tap to hide UI and a single 3-finger tap to unhide UI.
Offset destruction/build mode top text if under an island/camera that blocks it.
Adjust sickle tool for plant marking.
(?) = possible fix
📃Known Issues:
The progress goal popup has some visual issues and errors
Hat UI is broken, and if a hat is equipped it doesn't load back in
Loading back in sometimes malfunctions, causing a clearing of some amount of your farm. (possibly fixed)
Autoseeder gets stuck, sometimes doesn't detect empty plantable tiles next to it, and sometimes also repeatedly tries to plant the same already planted tile.
Strange visuals with the fellas after a while of playing.
Clicking outside the window then back in with the middle mouse shifts the camera randomly
(?) Performance degrades over time \[Probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]
Crashes sometimes \[Also probably because of memory leaks(but currently unsure)]
Various visual issues
Some egg delivery fellas stand in a place making the eggs ungrabbable
Cooking Pot uses wrong sounds
Auto-Seeder drones can be invisible while still placing seeds.
I will continue to patch up the game. Thanks for checking out the game! :D
I'll should start adding new content soon, while continuing to fix stuff, so stay tuned.
Try out the game if you haven't :)
There is also a mobile version. 📱
If you want to check it out, here's the link:
iOS: Tiny Terraces on iOS Android: Tiny Terraces on Android
*Note that these updates are delayed for mobile by a day or two, because they must get approval from Apple & Google before going live.
