We’re beyond excited to welcome players into the shadows and can’t wait to see you mining, crafting, surviving, and discovering together.

To celebrate launch day, we’ve also released a brand-new Accolades Trailer, showcasing some of the amazing early praise the game has already received from critics and creators.

Whether you’re descending solo or diving in with friends in 4-player co-op, this is just the beginning of your journey Into Black.

Thank you all for the incredible support - and we’ll see you in the dark!

- The Binary Mill Team



