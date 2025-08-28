 Skip to content
28 August 2025 Build 19763185 Edited 28 August 2025 – 00:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted the size of carcasses that were able to be picked up. Now you shouldn't be able to pick up as large of carcasses.

  • Creatures with a bulky body type now have twice as much flesh.

  • Fixed an inconsistency between wild creature max flesh and player max flesh. Now wild creatures have the same amount of max flesh as their player counterparts.

  • Fixed an inconsistency between wild creature bite size and player bite size. Now wild creatures have the same bite size as their player counterparts.

  • Fixed a problem where a creature carcass could get stuck in your mouth when trying to drop it on the ground.

  • Fixed a problem where a creature carcass could get stuck high up in the air when it was dropped from your mouth.

  • Picking up food from a carcass that is too big to pick up once again results in tearing off a piece of meat.

Changed depots in evolution branch

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
