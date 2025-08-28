Adjusted the size of carcasses that were able to be picked up. Now you shouldn't be able to pick up as large of carcasses.
Creatures with a bulky body type now have twice as much flesh.
Fixed an inconsistency between wild creature max flesh and player max flesh. Now wild creatures have the same amount of max flesh as their player counterparts.
Fixed an inconsistency between wild creature bite size and player bite size. Now wild creatures have the same bite size as their player counterparts.
Fixed a problem where a creature carcass could get stuck in your mouth when trying to drop it on the ground.
Fixed a problem where a creature carcass could get stuck high up in the air when it was dropped from your mouth.
Picking up food from a carcass that is too big to pick up once again results in tearing off a piece of meat.
[evolution] Branch Update 1.4.1Q
