Today, we are releasing The Hunter’s Path update.

With this release, we’ve done a ton of work to improve character progression so that players have more opportunities to grow and expand their skills while also providing us more room to keep things interesting as players progress through the game.

We’ve also made some big quality of life changes, some balance tweaks, and bug fixes as well.

We want to extend another huge thank you to all the players who have sent in their feedback and suggestions, not just during this beta, but also throughout Early Access. We’re listening, please keep it coming!



Highlights Include:

New Minibosses and Hunts

Hunter’s Path

Frenzy System Changes

Anomaly System Changes

Market Room Changes

Relationship System

Character Selection and Creation Flow

Mannequin Changes

Equipment Screen Improvements

New Character Customization Options

+More!

Details New Minibosses and Hunts[/p] Added 9 new minibosses to the game, for a total of 16 minibosses

Added "miniboss hunts" for each miniboss in the game

Hunter's Path challenges have been added to each hunt Hunter's Path The Heartstone system has been replaced with a new "Hunter's Path" talent system Earn Heart Shards by doing the Hunter's Path challenges in each hunt Heart Shards can be spent to create talent builds that increase your hunter's power Unlock new talents by collecting Heartstones from Boss Rots

Frenzy System Changes The idea of frenzy 1 - 3 is gone, being simply replaced with "Frenzy"

Miniboss Hunts with Anomalies are always frenzied, with increasing difficulty as you progress through the story

Boss Hunts become permanently frenzied after the final Boss Rot has been defeated

Super Frenzy is unlocked after completing a boss hunt's frenzy mode Anomaly System Changes Multiple anomalies can be active at the same time

Anomalies will only be active on miniboss hunts, boss hunts cannot have anomalies

Additional Heart Shards can be earned by doing Anomalied hunts Market Room Changes Each Boss Hunt (and it's related Miniboss Hunts) now sell specific sets of armour and weapons that will only appear within those locations Relationship System You can now give gifts to the villagers in your town to increase your relationship level with them & get various benefits Access the relationship screen through your Diary, located near the Chest

Character Selection & Creation Flow Faster creation of characters, and allows multiple characters to be created or selected at the same time Full character creator still accessible in town

Mannequin Changes The mannequin is now used to access the new Loadout system

Loadouts save equipment, gem and talent selections

Your loadouts can be accessed from any mannequin Equipment Screen Improvements You can now upgrade & equip armour and weapons from the same station New Character Customization Options Added new customization options to the Ogre species, allowing creation of a character that looks human. Misc QOL changes throughout the UI and Town

Added many new random events





[p]For more detailed information, see below: