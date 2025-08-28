Today, we are releasing The Hunter’s Path update.
With this release, we’ve done a ton of work to improve character progression so that players have more opportunities to grow and expand their skills while also providing us more room to keep things interesting as players progress through the game.
We’ve also made some big quality of life changes, some balance tweaks, and bug fixes as well.
We want to extend another huge thank you to all the players who have sent in their feedback and suggestions, not just during this beta, but also throughout Early Access. We’re listening, please keep it coming!
Highlights Include:
New Minibosses and Hunts
Hunter’s Path
Frenzy System Changes
Anomaly System Changes
Market Room Changes
Relationship System
Character Selection and Creation Flow
Mannequin Changes
Equipment Screen Improvements
New Character Customization Options
+More!
DetailsNew Minibosses and Hunts[/p]
Added 9 new minibosses to the game, for a total of 16 minibosses
Added "miniboss hunts" for each miniboss in the game
Hunter's Path challenges have been added to each hunt
Hunter's Path
The Heartstone system has been replaced with a new "Hunter's Path" talent system
Earn Heart Shards by doing the Hunter's Path challenges in each hunt
Heart Shards can be spent to create talent builds that increase your hunter's power
Unlock new talents by collecting Heartstones from Boss Rots
Frenzy System Changes
The idea of frenzy 1 - 3 is gone, being simply replaced with "Frenzy"
Miniboss Hunts with Anomalies are always frenzied, with increasing difficulty as you progress through the story
Boss Hunts become permanently frenzied after the final Boss Rot has been defeated
Super Frenzy is unlocked after completing a boss hunt's frenzy mode
Anomaly System Changes
Multiple anomalies can be active at the same time
Anomalies will only be active on miniboss hunts, boss hunts cannot have anomalies
Additional Heart Shards can be earned by doing Anomalied hunts
Market Room Changes
Each Boss Hunt (and it's related Miniboss Hunts) now sell specific sets of armour and weapons that will only appear within those locations
Relationship System
You can now give gifts to the villagers in your town to increase your relationship level with them & get various benefits
Access the relationship screen through your Diary, located near the Chest
Character Selection & Creation Flow
Faster creation of characters, and allows multiple characters to be created or selected at the same time
Full character creator still accessible in town
Mannequin Changes
The mannequin is now used to access the new Loadout system
Loadouts save equipment, gem and talent selections
Your loadouts can be accessed from any mannequin
Equipment Screen Improvements
You can now upgrade & equip armour and weapons from the same station
New Character Customization Options
Added new customization options to the Ogre species, allowing creation of a character that looks human.
Misc
QOL changes throughout the UI and Town
Added many new random events
Changed files in this update