Major 28 August 2025 Build 19763168 Edited 28 August 2025 – 16:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today, we are releasing The Hunter’s Path update.

With this release, we’ve done a ton of work to improve character progression so that players have more opportunities to grow and expand their skills while also providing us more room to keep things interesting as players progress through the game.

We’ve also made some big quality of life changes, some balance tweaks, and bug fixes as well. 

We want to extend another huge thank you to all the players who have sent in their feedback and suggestions, not just during this beta, but also throughout Early Access. We’re listening, please keep it coming!


Highlights Include:

  • New Minibosses and Hunts

  • Hunter’s Path

  • Frenzy System Changes

  • Anomaly System Changes

  • Market Room Changes

  • Relationship System

  • Character Selection and Creation Flow

  • Mannequin Changes

  • Equipment Screen Improvements

  • New Character Customization Options

  • +More!

[p]For more detailed information, see below:

DetailsNew Minibosses and Hunts[/p]

  • Added 9 new minibosses to the game, for a total of 16 minibosses

  • Added "miniboss hunts" for each miniboss in the game

  • Hunter's Path challenges have been added to each hunt

Hunter's Path

  • The Heartstone system has been replaced with a new "Hunter's Path" talent system

    • Earn Heart Shards by doing the Hunter's Path challenges in each hunt

    • Heart Shards can be spent to create talent builds that increase your hunter's power

    • Unlock new talents by collecting Heartstones from Boss Rots

Frenzy System Changes

  • The idea of frenzy 1 - 3 is gone, being simply replaced with "Frenzy"

  • Miniboss Hunts with Anomalies are always frenzied, with increasing difficulty as you progress through the story

  • Boss Hunts become permanently frenzied after the final Boss Rot has been defeated

  • Super Frenzy is unlocked after completing a boss hunt's frenzy mode

Anomaly System Changes

  • Multiple anomalies can be active at the same time

  • Anomalies will only be active on miniboss hunts, boss hunts cannot have anomalies

  • Additional Heart Shards can be earned by doing Anomalied hunts

Market Room Changes

  • Each Boss Hunt (and it's related Miniboss Hunts) now sell specific sets of armour and weapons that will only appear within those locations

Relationship System

  • You can now give gifts to the villagers in your town to increase your relationship level with them & get various benefits

    • Access the relationship screen through your Diary, located near the Chest

Character Selection & Creation Flow

  • Faster creation of characters, and allows multiple characters to be created or selected at the same time

    • Full character creator still accessible in town

Mannequin Changes

  • The mannequin is now used to access the new Loadout system

  • Loadouts save equipment, gem and talent selections

  • Your loadouts can be accessed from any mannequin

Equipment Screen Improvements

  • You can now upgrade & equip armour and weapons from the same station

New Character Customization Options

  • Added new customization options to the Ogre species, allowing creation of a character that looks human.

Misc

  • QOL changes throughout the UI and Town

  • Added many new random events


