This is the DARKEST DAYS.
The patch notes for the latest updated version on Wednesday, 8/27 are here!
※ Please note that screenshots and images were taken in a test environment, and some changes may occur when applied to the live server.
■ Version Info
- PC: 0.22.1
- Mobile: 0.22.1
■ New Content
\[New Multi-player Region – Harsh Winter Bielli Island]
- Added a new multi-player region: Harsh Winter Bielli Island.
- Higher chance to obtain SSR-grade materials that were difficult to acquire in existing regions.
- Obtain newly added SSR-grade equipment blueprint fragments.
- Craft SSR-grade equipment blueprints at the Forge using the fragments.
- New region available from Character Level 40, with Level 46 zombies roaming the area.
- As it is the most challenging region in the game, party play is recommended.
- Harsh Winter Bielli Island will be PvE only with no conflict zones in the map.
\[Party Resident AI Behavior Selection System Added]
- Assign AI behavioral patterns to any resident that joins your party: Attack / Defense / Standby
- ‘Attack’ will prioritize attacking any target that is near the player.
- ‘Defense’ will cause the resident to stay behind the player and attack the same target the player attacks.
- ‘Standby’ will have the resident follow the player, but not attack any nearby targets.
- Residents in the party will also use consumables as needed regardless of the AI behavior you select.
- The AI behavior pattern can be checked in the party info.
\[New AI Chatbot – Sheltic Bot]
- Sheltic Bot AI chat system added.
- The bot will automatically answer various gameplay questions from survivors.
* This feature is constantly in development and may occasionally provide incorrect or no answer at all.
\[New Resident – Lola Sweet / Community Pass: Season 4]
- Lola Sweet is an influencer with more than 980,000 followers on the social media platform, Like It.
- Known for her dance challenges and vlogs, she continued to spread positivity even after the shutdown of Like It because of the outbreak.
- Lola Sweet can be unlocked by reaching Level 1 in the latest season of the Community Pass – Season 4.
- Lola Sweet’s special costume can be acquired when reaching Level 40 in the Community Pass.
- Community Pass available in Shop → Packages → Community Pass.
- Community Pass UI improved and missions revamped.
- Community Pass can be purchased once per character.
\[New Survivor Level Season](~25/10/16)
- A new Survivor Level Season will start.
- Updated with reduced XP requirements for faster leveling.
- Survivor Ability Board adjusted with rewards for reaching level 40/80.
\[New Vehicle – Police Car]
- The new vehicle ‘Police Car’ will be faster and more durable than existing vehicles, allowing it to be used universally in all types of situations.
\[New Popup Packages – All-in-One Survival Packages 1/2/3]
- These new pop-up packages will help survivors grow early in the game (Before Level 40).
- The All-in-One Survival Packages 1/2/3 will pop up when you achieve the following levels for all characters created from August 28th – Level 16 / 26 / 36.
- Pop-up packages will be available for a limited time of 12 hours and they cannot be purchased once the pop-up disappears.
\[New Limited-Time Package - Facility Blueprint Package (Until Oct 16, 2025)]
- Limited package will contain high-grade facility blueprints.
- Available in Shop → Packages → Limited-Time Packages.
- Package will have a purchase limit of 10 times per character.
\[New Monthly Package - (1+1) Resident Level-Up Package 1/2/3]
- Newest Monthly Package will double the rewards compared to previous Resident Level-Up Packages
- Available in Shop → Packages → Limited-Time Packages.
- Package will have a purchase limit of 10 times per character. (Resets on the 1st of each month at 11:59 UTC)
■ Key Improvements
\[Party Creation Improvements]
- You can now pre-assemble parties before entering multi-player regions.
- Invite friends, guild members, or other survivors to your party.
- Open recruitment function allows automatic party formations according to desired level/combat conditions set.
\[Party Exclusive Enhancements]
- Party Enhancement Effects added and applied to parties.
- Party exclusive enhancements increase the attack power and movement speed of survivors in the same party when attacking zombies.
- Party Exclusive Enhancements apply only to survivors and not residents.
\[Party Loot Distribution Updated]
- Distribution of XP, goods, and items obtained through party play improved.
- A certain amount of Milla and character XP acquired from killing zombies and securing buildings will be distributed to party members within the same area.
- If a party member is in a different region than the rest of the party and cannot receive distribution rewards, an icon will be displayed in the Party Info.
ex) If a party member is in ‘Twilight Holitore – Santa Cuenca’, they cannot receive distributed items obtained in ‘Twilight Holitore - Bendiciora’.
ex) Even if your resident is in the same area as your party members, if your character is not in the same area, it cannot receive the distributed rewards.
- If only your party is present in a region when a building is secured, all items inside the building will be automatically searched.
- Items acquired through auto search will be distributed between party members through a lottery.
- Items acquired from opening item boxes will be distributed to party members through a lottery.
- If the inventory of the party member who wins the item lottery is full, the item will drop on the ground with ownership remaining with the winner.
- If a party member obtains an SSR-grade item, a special effect will be shown and the acquisition will be announced in the party chat.
\[Multiplayer Mode UI Improvements]
- On the Multiplayer World Map, Conflict Zones and Peace Zones will be displayed with different icons.
- The image of Twilight Holitore displayed on the region information download screen has been updated.
- The mode description in the Twilight Holitore entry information screen has been revised, and facility blueprints will now be displayed as rewards.
- If the equipped weapon’s score is lower than the recommended weapon score for the multiplayer region chosen, a party recommendation notice will now be displayed on the multiplayer entry screen.
\[Auto-Move Feature Added]
- A new function has been added that will allow your character to automatically move to a destination that is set with “Marker” or “Track”.
- The character will automatically follow the guided route shown to the destination.
- If two or more destinations are set, the character will automatically move to the destination marked with “Marker”.
\[Contaminated Flower Battle Balance Improvements]
- The combat balance when fighting a Contaminated Flower has been adjusted to improve the combat experience.
- Headshot zones have been added to the Contaminated Flower and Contaminated Roots.
(Left – Normal Hit // Right - Headshot)
- A larger variety of zombies such as Normal Zombies, Howlers, and Ranged Zombies will now spawn more frequently from Contaminated Roots.
- Destroying Contaminated Roots has become more important in battles with the Contaminated Flower.
\[Lonetree Tunnel Auto Combat Feature Added]
- When replaying a Lonetree Tunnel section that has previously been cleared, the Auto Combat function can be used.
- In Auto Combat, the character will behave like an NPC and defend the base.
- If you disconnect or remain inactive for more than 10 seconds while replaying a cleared Lonetree Tunnel section, the Auto Combat will activate.
\[Lonetree Tunnel Replay Feature Added]
- A new feature has been added that allows you to continue playing the next section of Lonetree Tunnel with the current party or replay a failed section.
\[Higher-Grade Equipment Notification Added]
- When acquiring higher-level or higher-grade equipment, a \[Can equip higher-grade/unmounted gear] notification will appear.
- Changes in combat power \[increase/decrease] caused by equipping new items will now be displayed.
■ Additional Improvements
- Tips have been added to the loading screen.
- For items sold in single quantities, you can now purchase them directly without selecting the amount.
- The default purchase quantity for stackable items has been set to 1.
- Sprinting can now be done immediately from a stationary state.
- The rank rewards screen has been improved.
- Certain pop-up UIs now display confirm/cancel hotkeys.
- The HUD chat window can now always be shown or hidden via chat settings.
- Remaining entry times for other multiplayer regions such as “Dusk Garden” and “Rootland” are now displayed within the multiplayer regions.
- Tommy SSR-grade weapon model quality has been improved.
- The maximum number of “Anilium Fragments”, “Mid-grade Materials”, and “High-grade Materials” that can be crafted at once in the Force has been increased.
■ Other Adjustments
- With the end of the summer event, the Starfish currency and shop will be removed.
- The Sheltic score gained has been increased in proportion to the boosted attack/defense stats of SSR equipment from the previous update.
- Rewards dropped by Lv. 40+ Titans and Contaminated Flowers has been increased.
- Experience gained from killing zombies higher than Lv. 41 and securing buildings has been adjusted.
- The unlocking for certain SR-grade or higher ranged weapon blueprints has been updated to unlock earlier.
- A new free shop item, “Daily Growth Supply” has been added.
- Chance for residents to acquire higher-grade blueprints during exploration has been increased.
- Reward history for “7-Day Login Event” and “28-Day Login Event” has been reset.
- Missions and rewards for the Level-Up Mission Event has been enhanced.
- The number of kill logs displayed on the screen and its display duration has been increased.
■ Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where terrain and background objects displayed abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where destroyed objects reappeared when viewed from a distance.
- Fixed an issue on mobile where background lighting continued to display.
- Fixed an issue where certain texts were not translated in the Graphics Settings screen.
- Fixed an issue where the UI appeared too small when entering via the tablet Exploration Storage icon.
- Fixed an issue where the MG240 icon appeared the same regardless of grade.
- Fixed an issue where the SPR gun sound output was not normal.
- Fixed an issue where a dummy screen displayed when entering rank or guild screens due to delayed response.
- Fixed an issue where quest icons remained displayed even when the target resident was deactivated.
- Fixed an issue where items registered in HUD consumables and consumable weapon slots changed after reconnection.
- Fixed an issue where Deadite amounts were incorrectly displayed when ordering via A-TAS in Lonetree Tunnel.
- Fixed an issue where category collapse/expand states were not saved on the map screen.
- Fixed an issue where selecting a companion resident in the multiplayer entry prep screen rearranged inventory items.
- Fixed an issue where the Durability UI displayed after equipping costumes and entering multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue where the title of the Event Lucky Box probability info pop-up displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where personal ranking information always displayed as a percentage.
- Fixed an issue where only one notification was displayed when activating multiple cores.
- Fixed an issue where survivor ability activation text displayed in system chat.
- Fixed an issue where vehicles were unable to move left/right in multiplayer regions.
- Fixed an issue where ambulances arrived floating in the air when summoned.
- Fixed an issue where skin tone displayed incorrectly when male characters wore bikinis.
- Fixed an issue where fall damage only applied in falling states.
- Fixed an issue where the UI in the guild join list appeared misaligned.
- Fixed an issue where some daily quests reappeared after being abandoned.
- Fixed an issue where aiming point and actual hit location did not match when using the scope.
- Fixed an issue where notifications did not display on the tablet Exploration Room button.
- Fixed an issue where combat power was displayed incorrectly on a friend’s screen.
- Fixed an issue where some region icons were enlarged on the multiplayer screen.
- Fixed an issue where the color of the Luna Bloody Sword displayed incorrectly on the resident screen.
- Fixed an issue where notifications did not display in the Journal screen when acquiring collectibles.
- Fixed an issue where clicking items on the Auto Search Rewards screen closed the reward window.
- Fixed an issue where scrollbars displayed in chat.
- Fixed an issue where guild marks did not display in chat.
- Fixed an issue where normal zombie appearances displayed incorrectly.
- Fixed an issue where sentry guns and barricades could be deployed on ammo supply boxes in Lonetree Tunnel.
- Fixed an issue where certain skills could not be selected on the skills screen.
- Fixed an issue where available rewards did not display notifications in the Journal location tab.
- Fixed an issue where closing the Notice pop-up also closed the Recommended Package pop-up when logging in.
- Fixed an issue where gun animations played during car repair and refueling
- Fixed an issue where Lonetree Tunnel results screen displayed negative scores.
- Fixed an issue where tutorials overlapped other screens.
- Fixed an issue where vehicles could overlap in Holitore and Twilight Holitore when summoning.
- Fixed an issue where coupon rewards were not delivered directly to mail.
- Fixed an issue where the client terminated abnormally or disconnected from the server..
