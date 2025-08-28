Heya! Been a month but I'm still kicking and doing some quick changes:
- Fixed a softlock on Dreamer's Paradise's ending cutscene
- Fixed door positions in Rusted Plains
- Added a bit of variation in Isabella and Shine's attacks
- Gave Simon and Seraphina 20 more HP
- Added new music to the last cutscene
Version 13.1 Patch
