28 August 2025 Build 19763111 Edited 28 August 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Heya! Been a month but I'm still kicking and doing some quick changes:

- Fixed a softlock on Dreamer's Paradise's ending cutscene
- Fixed door positions in Rusted Plains
- Added a bit of variation in Isabella and Shine's attacks
- Gave Simon and Seraphina 20 more HP
- Added new music to the last cutscene

