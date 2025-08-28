Corporate Contest
Oxythane and Faradics are now accepting donations
Weapon Unlocks
New weapons are now unlocked automatically as you level up (secret weapons are still unlocked the same way as before)
Our previous weapon unlocking system had a couple big issues - mainly that unlocking higher level weapon meant that it would suck until you collected enough upgrades for it. By making weapon unlocks happen much faster we hope to better spread out the early-game love between your weapons.
Explosion Performance
Reverted a change from 1.3 that caused a large performance drop on explosions and other dithered particles. This will also temporarily revert our change that made the flamethrower effect more transparent near the center of your screen while we work on a fix for the performance issue.
Wrangler
Dash Immunity
Fixed a bug where immunity disappeared really fast when combined with the Carver’s Rage upgrade
Tumbleweed
Fixed an issue where fast reload stacks weren’t reapplied every time you deal damage while sliding
Bruiser
Optical Attraction
Fixed an issue where Optical Attraction effects weren’t visible
Increased duration
Min: 5.5s → 7s
Max: 6.5s → 9s
Increased range by 40m
Increased damage resistance
Min: 45% → 60%
Max: Max: 62% → 80%
Au-Si Jackrabbit
Heavy + Double Time
After the upgrade ordering changes in 1.3, Heavy’s fire rate changes were completely overriding Double Time. These two upgrades now work better in combination.
Misc
Fixed an issue where your look sensitivity would increase instead of decrease when looking at a target while using a controller
Less kills are required for the Elemental Testing backlog task (to kill enemies with a certain element)
Backlog progress is no longer shown with decimals
Disabled broken inspects on the wrench and Planetary Defense scanner
Fixed an issue where the heavy nuke charge sound wasn’t changing with the current charge
Fixed an issue where you could freely switch between loadouts while in a mission
Employee of the Month
Roachard’s winners from our discord employee of the month contest now have their plaques displayed in the drop pod attic
Changed files in this update