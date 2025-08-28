 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
28 August 2025 Build 19763108 Edited 28 August 2025 – 01:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Corporate Contest

  • Oxythane and Faradics are now accepting donations

Weapon Unlocks

  • New weapons are now unlocked automatically as you level up (secret weapons are still unlocked the same way as before)

  • Our previous weapon unlocking system had a couple big issues - mainly that unlocking higher level weapon meant that it would suck until you collected enough upgrades for it. By making weapon unlocks happen much faster we hope to better spread out the early-game love between your weapons.

Explosion Performance

  • Reverted a change from 1.3 that caused a large performance drop on explosions and other dithered particles. This will also temporarily revert our change that made the flamethrower effect more transparent near the center of your screen while we work on a fix for the performance issue.

Wrangler

Dash Immunity

  • Fixed a bug where immunity disappeared really fast when combined with the Carver’s Rage upgrade

Tumbleweed

  • Fixed an issue where fast reload stacks weren’t reapplied every time you deal damage while sliding

Bruiser

Optical Attraction

  • Fixed an issue where Optical Attraction effects weren’t visible

  • Increased duration

    • Min: 5.5s → 7s

    • Max: 6.5s → 9s

  • Increased range by 40m

  • Increased damage resistance

    • Min: 45% → 60%

    • Max: Max: 62% → 80%

Au-Si Jackrabbit

Heavy + Double Time

  • After the upgrade ordering changes in 1.3, Heavy’s fire rate changes were completely overriding Double Time. These two upgrades now work better in combination.

Misc

  • Fixed an issue where your look sensitivity would increase instead of decrease when looking at a target while using a controller

  • Less kills are required for the Elemental Testing backlog task (to kill enemies with a certain element)

  • Backlog progress is no longer shown with decimals

  • Disabled broken inspects on the wrench and Planetary Defense scanner

  • Fixed an issue where the heavy nuke charge sound wasn’t changing with the current charge

  • Fixed an issue where you could freely switch between loadouts while in a mission

Employee of the Month

  • Roachard’s winners from our discord employee of the month contest now have their plaques displayed in the drop pod attic

Changed files in this update

Depot 3247751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link