28 August 2025 Build 19763106 Edited 28 August 2025 – 01:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
We did a lot of rebalancing: changed how curses are spawned (both their values and the quantity) nerfed the starting deck and starting hand size, fixed how maximum hand size is handled and much more!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3797141
  • Loading history…
macOS English Depot 3797142
  • Loading history…
