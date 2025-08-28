 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 August 2025 Build 19762952 Edited 28 August 2025 – 00:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Co-Op is here!

Gameplay

  • Removed single player aspects from coop games such as the Timer, pacer and leaderboard logic.

  • Added ability for all players (no longer just me) to host lobbies

  • Added "In-Game Coop" scene which acts similarly to single player, but with your friends. Or randoms.

Multiplayer

  • Players can now Host lobbies for public/private games

  • Full Steam Integration, invite your friends, or just let anyone in to play

  • Coop Games with selectable difficulties and live selections

  • Players are color coordinated to easily see who is placing flags/clicking (particle color)

  • Host controls the game-flow, restarts are limited to only host interaction

Fixes

  • Fixed Pacer timer for WR using own-players PB instead of global WR

  • Corrected issue where joining lobbies resulted in players being directed to the Lobby List page

Note: This is an early rendition, I intend on adding cursor sync to the coop game. Its partially implemented on the lobby scene, but its hardly considered a "working" feature.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3958891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link