Co-Op is here!

Gameplay

Removed single player aspects from coop games such as the Timer, pacer and leaderboard logic.

Added ability for all players (no longer just me) to host lobbies

Added "In-Game Coop" scene which acts similarly to single player, but with your friends. Or randoms.

Multiplayer

Players can now Host lobbies for public/private games

Full Steam Integration, invite your friends, or just let anyone in to play

Coop Games with selectable difficulties and live selections

Players are color coordinated to easily see who is placing flags/clicking (particle color)

Host controls the game-flow, restarts are limited to only host interaction

Fixes

Fixed Pacer timer for WR using own-players PB instead of global WR

Corrected issue where joining lobbies resulted in players being directed to the Lobby List page

Note: This is an early rendition, I intend on adding cursor sync to the coop game. Its partially implemented on the lobby scene, but its hardly considered a "working" feature.