29 August 2025 Build 19762918 Edited 29 August 2025 – 23:19:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you to everyone who has played and shared their feedback on the game. 

 

We've seen a loud response and are excited to have brought Gears of War to more players.

 

A quick note to our community: The team has addressed crashes on Steam when launching the game and also resolved an issue preventing access to the Adam Fenix and Anya Stroud pre-order skins. We're continuing to monitor feedback for Steam players to ensure a great experience. 

 

Please continue to provide feedback, known issues can be found here:

https://support.xbox.com/game/gears-of-war/help/games-apps/game-issues/gears-of-war-reloaded-known-issues

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2523721
