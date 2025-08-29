Thank you to everyone who has played and shared their feedback on the game.

We've seen a loud response and are excited to have brought Gears of War to more players.

A quick note to our community: The team has addressed crashes on Steam when launching the game and also resolved an issue preventing access to the Adam Fenix and Anya Stroud pre-order skins. We're continuing to monitor feedback for Steam players to ensure a great experience.

Please continue to provide feedback, known issues can be found here:

https://support.xbox.com/game/gears-of-war/help/games-apps/game-issues/gears-of-war-reloaded-known-issues