27 August 2025 Build 19762832 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor fixes and adjustments have been made, such as:
* Improved console command input reading
* Stop displaying "Player has changed their name to..." message
* Bug fixes

Also, we've nerfed the Plasma gun secondary fire action.

