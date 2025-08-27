Minor fixes and adjustments have been made, such as:
* Improved console command input reading
* Stop displaying "Player has changed their name to..." message
* Bug fixes
Also, we've nerfed the Plasma gun secondary fire action.
Update notes via Steam Community
