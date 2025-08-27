What’s new in this version:
- Mesh capsules should be visible only when Show Debug Information setting is enabled.
- Fix initial characters not being properly added to user app data.
✨ Pal Engine – Update 0.5.5 Hotfix (2025-08-28) ✨
