 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Overwatch® 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 19762814 Edited 27 August 2025 – 23:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
What’s new in this version:

- Mesh capsules should be visible only when Show Debug Information setting is enabled.
- Fix initial characters not being properly added to user app data.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3868881
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link