27 August 2025 Build 19762795 Edited 28 August 2025 – 00:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A couple of updates based on feedback.

  • Now able to dash out of the attack recovery animation. Pressing dash after using the basic attack will let you instantly dash away or towards your target. (Thanks Tim!)

  • 1 old save file will be kept alongside the main save and backup files. Just in case you made a mistake and the autosave kicked in before you could quit the game.

  • Fixed Billboard light Placement. The lights align with the billboard again.

  • General performance improvements. HOPING that this makes the game run better and at a locked 60fps (For Steam Deck at the very least).

If you're having any issues please let me know.

That's all for now!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2424502
Linux Depot 2424503
