A couple of updates based on feedback.

Now able to dash out of the attack recovery animation. Pressing dash after using the basic attack will let you instantly dash away or towards your target. (Thanks Tim!)

1 old save file will be kept alongside the main save and backup files. Just in case you made a mistake and the autosave kicked in before you could quit the game.

Fixed Billboard light Placement. The lights align with the billboard again.

General performance improvements. HOPING that this makes the game run better and at a locked 60fps (For Steam Deck at the very least).

If you're having any issues please let me know.

That's all for now!