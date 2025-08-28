Oodles of Moodles

We’ve added a moodle system to help show statuses you might face in your journey. For example our players are probably already familiar with the encroaching darkness, but we’re not sure how many noticed that if you let it build up for a while you actually get a reward after. With the new moodle system you can see exactly how much bonus time you’ve built up.

Looming Shadows and Suffering

As you progress through Go Up you’ll have to make many decisions, some of these decisions might lead to gaining power, but often gaining power comes with some bad karma, which could build up, which in turn could lead to some things going wrong. Injury or even monsters may mire your progress if you choose the path of darkness. Luckily there are paths to absolution for those hoping to embrace the light!

Oaths take and Tithes

Our players may have interacted with these skills in order to halt the encroaching darkness, but beware broken oaths and unpaid dues!

Good and Bad Deeds

Crime pays, but your conscience often foots the bill. You might be able to progress down an easy path more quickly, but there is something to be said for doing some good deeds and progressing quickly without the weight of a guilty consequence.

Omni particle frenzy

Along with consequences we’ve also added some new rewards. The Omni particle is a special and rare new particle that will boost the spawn rate of all other particles for a short time. Grab them quick before you pass them by!

Radiant ascension

If you ascend with a clean conscience you will be rewarded with an hour of higher spawn rates making your progress on your next ascension a little easier.

Clicking the can down the road with the Arrow Meter

We've heard your cries of "Button? Why Button?" In short we’ve decided to alleviate the strain of holding a button in these trying times and will now be subsidizing any press or click with the new “Arrow Meter”. It will fill while holding down any button, fill faster when clicking faster, and will make everything function as if you were pressing while there is still juice in the tank. More clicks, less holds, making every second of active play go further towards your next ascension, or allow for a more afk upwards experience.

Less Falling, Go Higher

We've changed the base acceleration skills so that you not only stop falling when the game is closed but now have also added dark upgrades that actually let you go up while the game is closed. We've also decided to add the ascension bonus multiplier to high scores, which in combination with the new acceleration skills might make highscores start to get a little out of hand, but that's a problem for another day.

Player Made Sigils are here!

Players may now create their own sigils made up of all the different particles. If a player has customized their own sigil then anyone passing that player’s high score gets to collect their sigil.

These sigils could be made of gold or even dark particles, making passing a player with a sigil a pretty lucrative event. But for those who have spent some time making fancy sigils of their own, players may also collect their own sigils at the beginning of each ascension. As you progress through the game the size and amount of particles used in making the sigils goes up, so the more sigils you make the richer everyone may become!

Patch Notes