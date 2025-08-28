Welcome Curators… to the Digiverse!

You’re just in time friends, someone spilt a coffee all over the Meat Wizard arcade machine and it might have caused a minor temporal distortion in space-time… something strange is happening to the fibrous fabric of digital space-time in Two Point County.

This unusual activity has opened up rifts that lead to other worlds in a place/not-place they're calling The Digiverse, a new (FREE) expedition map.

These rifts look a tad volatile, but it doesn’t look like anything to fear… yet. We should definitely monitor it to see if anything changes. They look big enough to fly a chopper into, so, in the name of exploration, how about we open this thing up and take a look inside?

The Digiverse is officially open for business, and the first two rifts are ready to be explored: Meat Wizard and DREDGE. The Digiverse is a brand-new expedition map, available once players start the second star in Memento Mile. Each rift holds new Points of Interest (POIs), exhibits, decorations, and more.

In the first rift, start your Digiverse adventure by hiring new Digital Experts to send into the unknown, as they explore video game history across Two Point County’s favourite video game series, Meat Wizard. Four points of interest await, brimming with retro exhibits, quirky decor and workshop items.

In an exciting new crossover with Black Salt Games' fishing adventure DREDGE, your brave explorers, alongside Marine Life experts, can then captain a fishing trawler into the shadowy waters of the DREDGE rift. Explore a collection of three remote islands, and their surrounding depths, to see what lies below. Haul in ten new catches, unlock new aquarium decor, and kit your team with a fresh staff outfit.. Be careful, though, we’d advise you don’t set sail at night… Good luck!



Meat Wizard

Opening up that rift has unfurled all kinds of pathways across the digiverse. Was that advised? Who knows! This place doesn’t conform to the rules of our time. Get transported inside the Meat Wizard franchise and hire an expert in the field of digital exploration to take a look around. Maybe you’ll discover something for the museum?

As you adventure across County video game history, you’ll find new exhibits, interactive displays, and Power-Ups; craftable in the workshop with a Digital Expert qualified in Button Master. They have various handy uses - to you guessed it - power up your museums. Plus, who wouldn’t want to use experimental, powerful bonuses from an unexplored digital realm?

Will your experts meat their fates, or can they delve deeper, avoid Brorcillis, and discover the design flaws of Meat Wizard 3D…

Explore a nostalgic trip into the County’s video game history

Adventure in Meat Wizard 1 & 2, and perhaps discover the franchise’s darkest secret…

Discover seven new Exhibits across four new Points of Interest

Build two new Interactive Displays: Meat Wizard Arcade Machines

Find and unlock Power Ups, a new boon-giving project for the workshop

DREDGE



Ahoy there! You’re a new face - a fisherman, I take it? Well, we should get along like a house on fire! Starting from the remote archipelago ‘The Marrows’, you can take to the water and scour the depths for deep-sea denizens. You shouldn’t linger past dark though… you might not like what finds you in the night.

Be careful out there; the open waters will have you feeling a little off after a while, but it’s nothing a good sleep won’t fix! For your Experts, however, best to keep an eye and make sure the unfathomable depths aren’t getting to them. Especially once you discover the Fathomless Winch, who knows what strange things you might see with that thing, and some things are best left alone.

Explore three remote points of interest across the archipelago & unlock new decor

Dredge the depths to discover ten fresh catches. We’d advise you don’t set sail at night…

Fight the Unfathomable. Are your experts’ minds strong enough to gain knowledge of the depths?

Update 5.0

Temple of the Blobs

Pointians, if you’ve been with us since the beginning, you’ll know that Two Point Hospital turns 7 years old this month. As a small throwback to our origins, we’re excited to bring you the most sacred of fish: the Blob Fish. Originally added to the universe in the Exhibition pack for Two Point Hospital, The Blob returns in all his glory, fully realised in Two Point Museum.

Brave Marine Life experts can explore the new Temple of the Blobs, found southwest on the Bone Belt underneath Hermit Hills. On this picturesque isle sits an ancient shrine to the most blobby of fish, a most sacred specimen to Wetlanteons since the dawn of watery time.

By exploring this new point of interest, you’ll unlock three new aquarium decor pieces alongside the Blob Fish exhibit. Your Wetlanteon guests will be so thrilled to see their beloved blob that they may just donate extra to see its greatness…

New Perks

Added new perks for the Security Camera Booth, Bandage Box and Aquarium Filter: Security Signal Boost: Increases the range of connectivity with Security Cameras Bandage Bogs: Allows Bandage Box to increase staff Toilet Comfort Bandage Brew: Allows Bandage Box to offer coffee for staff Extra Expert-Seas: Experts gain additional XP during aquarium restoration Focused Fish Food: Reduces food dispenser Messiness (-5) Self-Cleaning Water: Increases Filter Power (+10)



Fantasy Finds Changes

Expert subclasses are now viewable in expedition setup & training

Added ‘Call security’ button to the Goblin Statue

Some qualifications now add Fantasy Stats when a Fantasy expert trains in them: Aerodynamics : +3 Dexterity per level Analysis : +3 Intelligence per level Happy Thoughts : +3 Luck per level Survival Skills : +3 Strength per level



…and much more:

Made a significant number of improvements to the gamepad UI

Added additional language support for LATAM Spanish, Russian and Thai

Improved Bean-Brained, Junk Foodie and Lard Lad/Lass traits so that they provide a long-lasting status effect instead of an instant increase to their respective stats

Space decorations will now give a decoration bonus to their respective subcategories

Improved the Security Room coffee machine and doughnut table so that they both fulfil their respective Food and Drink stats to 100% (Previously, they only added +15%)

Reduced the number of guests required to complete showcase exhibit objectives

As usual, this update also comes with a load of bug fixes, improvements and optimisation changes.

Thank you all (again!) for providing feedback, sending us your ideas, reporting bugs and giving us suggestions for new content. If you’d like to send us your thoughts for future content or updates, or show us your fab museums, here’s the place to do that:

Love from the Two Point Team <3



(P.S. One of the best things you can do to help support the studio is to leave a Steam Review! If you’ve tried your hand at curating, we’d love to hear your feedback. Thank you!)

CHANGELOG

Number of changes: 31

Inspired by the community: 63%

Changes with ✨ were inspired by the community.

New Content & Features

Digiverse Map

A new Digiverse expedition map is available to explore once players reach the start of Memento Mile’s second star

This new map gives Digiverse experts the ability to transcend their normal digital confines and explore the universes of other games: Meat Wizard Experts can adventure through the land of Guanciale in Two Point County’s first-ever game 4 POIs with new exhibits, interactive displays and decoration DREDGE Experts can explore the world of DREDGE , visiting Greater Marrows, Gale Cliffs and Stellar Basin 3 POIs with 10 new exhibits and aquarium decoration Unique aberration fish gameplay!

The Digiverse map will grow over time as new rifts are discovered, providing new exhibits, decoration and gameplay

Power-Ups

Players can analyse exhibits from the Digiverse theme to unlock new special power-ups

Power-Ups are built in the workshop and provide AoE bonuses when placed in the world

Power-Ups live in a new menu inside the inventory panel

Other New Content:

New POI available on Bone Belt - Go South West!

Improvements & Fixes

Quality of Life Improvements

Made a significant number of improvements to the gamepad UI Players can now navigate the Hub tools tabs with bumper buttons for quicker navigation through the menu Notification advisors can now be dismissed with the back button if the player does not have a menu open Tooltips for Items menu and Foundations menu now appear on the right hand side of the menu and no longer covers other items Cursor for Training Menu, Workshop menu, Marketing Menu now default to their respective start buttons in the Overview section. Café defaults to the first food swap button. Marketing menu now auto selects Campaigns as it scrolls down, removing a second button press to open the campaign. …Plus fixes! We will continue to review feedback and update in future versions

✨ When viewing Fantasy experts in expedition set-up and training, their icon displays their subclass instead of their theme icon

✨ Some qualifications now add Fantasy Stats when a Fantasy expert trains in them: Aerodynamics : +3 Dexterity per level Analysis : +3 Intelligence per level Happy Thoughts : +3 Luck per level Survival Skills : +3 Strength per level

✨ Added new perks for the Security Camera Booth, Bandage Box and Aquarium Filter: Security Signal Boost: Increases range of connectivity with Security Cameras Bandage Bogs: Allows Bandage Box to increase staff Toilet Comfort Bandage Brew: Allows Bandage Box to offer coffee for staff Extra Expert-Seas: Experts gain additional XP during aquarium restoration Focused Fish Food: Reduces food dispenser Messiness (-5) Self-Cleaning Water: Increases Filter Power (+10)

Improved Bean-Brained, Junk Foodie and Lard Lad/Lass traits so that they provide a long-lasting status effect instead of an instant increase to their respective stats

✨ Space decorations will now give a decoration bonus to their respective subcategories

✨ Improved the Security Room coffee machine and doughnut table so that they both fulfil their respective Food and Drink stats to 100% (Previously they only added +15%)

Removed the Kudosh reward from “Outstanding” inspections because it was causing an influx of Kudosh that could never be sp ent

Added a "Call Security" button to the Golden Goblin Statue

✨ Reduced the number of guests required to complete showcase exhibit objectives

Localisation:

✨ Added additional language support for LATAM Spanish, Russian and Thai

✨ Multiple fixes made for current languages

✨ Optimisations:

Upgraded to a newer version of Unity, the game engine we use.

Optimised build creation to help improve overall gameplay performance. (This was done using CPP2Better)

Optimised animation processing in hectic levels, which is better for CPU and memory usage

Implemented GOOSE frame skipping & frame slicing, meaning there are fewer unnecessary AI updates, which is better for CPU performance

Made multiple small CPU optimisations that all help to add up to FPS improvements

Bug Fixes